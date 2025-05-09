World of Tanks Tips to get a higher win rate 

Getting a better win rate is the ultimate goal of any PvP game enthusiast, and World of Tanks is no exception. It’s a record of how well you do throughout hundreds or thousands of matches. But sometimes, even after giving your best, you’ll have trouble bumping that win rate past a certain point.

This article will delve into a few tips that can help improve your win rate by focusing on some crucial aspects of the game.

How to get higher win rate in World of Tanks

There are a lot of factors affecting your win rate in World of Tanks, and not every aspect of a match can be controlled by one person. However, you can still provide your team with the opportunity to take the win.

Remember, your win rate cannot go up overnight. That's why you start small, try to add a few extra wins to your daily count at the same number of matches. To do that, follow these tips:

1) Don’t be afraid to try something new

Secure a high point (Image via Wargaming Group)

One reason why you're stuck at your current level may be due to following the same strategy for all matches. Switching up the gameplay style may also help you win those extra games that will increase the win rate.

This doesn’t mean you have to switch the type of tank you like to drive. The advice leans more towards making bold plays and then measuring the results.

Trying something new won’t necessarily guarantee success, but you’ll come to know what works and what doesn’t. You may even find a different playstyle that is much more enjoyable and may contribute to a better win rate.

2) Situational awareness and map control

Take map control (Image via Wargaming Group)

Situational awareness is knowing your opponent and surroundings, or in this case, the map. Find out what your opponents are using, the choke points and flank positions of the map, and other crucial things early in the match.

Once you get a hold of things, you’ll know what to do in different situations. Even holding a good position to chip away at enemy armor or force them to reposition to your advantage is a great move.

Also, remember when to fall back from a fight. Surviving till the end is much more important than blowing up in a 1v1 early.

3) Work with your teammates

Set up an ambush (Image via Wargaming Group)

If you can't take down your opponents, make those opportunities for your teammates. Take positions where your teammates can cover you while you lure your opponents. This way, your destroyers can deal massive damage when anyone tries to engage you in a fight. If you're a light or medium, keep moving and force enemies into a trap.

Playing heavy means protecting your fellow, while destroyers only have one thing to do: don't miss. In between all this, do keep an eye out for enemy flanks.

4) Refine your gameplay

Tank loadout (Image via Wargaming Group)

This is the most obvious advice, but something that many people do wrong. Refining your gameplay means, along with a good aim, you also need to have knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of your vehicle.

Each type of tank has a role, just like any other team-based game. Instead of changing roles, try to find the one you like and stick to it. It’s better to master one vehicle than to be mediocre at three different ones.

Knowing what weapons to use, when to use them, and equipping field mods to gain an advantage are some of the crucial things to do.

Don’t fall into the meta trap, as they keep on changing. It may help you initially, but there will eventually be something better. Depending too much on the meta is also bad for decision-making in clutch situations.

