World of Tanks Modern Armor Valhalla event schedule, rewards, new tanks, and other features

World of Tanks Modern Armor has an exciting event coming soon, the Viking-themed Valhalla event. For a limited time, players can pledge their allegiance to one of three Norse gods, unlock a variety of rewards, and take place in a special 7v7 mode. This special event also unveils four new thematic tanks, each inspired by one of the Norse gods. It sounds like it will be an intense experience, but only for a limited time.

Ad

The Vahalla event in World of Tanks Modern Armor will be available from May 13 until June 2, 2025, and will allow players to experience Viking lore and mythos, while taking part in heated, online tank battles. Here’s what we know about the upcoming event from Wargaming.

World of Tanks Modern Armor’s Valhalla event combines intense tank battles with Viking lore

Starting on May 13, and ending on June 2, 2025, World of Tanks Modern Armor’s Valhalla event will bring the gods of Norse mythology to the online battlefield. Players will be able to pledge their loyalty to either Thor, Loki, or Freyja, with the Champions Path Challenge. This will unlock a 2D Standard Commander and a Flag Voucher — but you can’t change your mind, so it’s important to really give it some thought.

Ad

Trending

This is the Thrungva, Freyja's tank. I'm a huge fan of this design, personally (Image via Wargaming)

By completing missions and earning points in World of Tanks Modern Armor, players will progress through the Champions Path Challenge, and each god offers a unique path to victory. The rewards sound promising too, with Premium tanks and powerful 3D/2D commanders on offer, alongside thematic in-game cosmetics, and discounts on special vehicles. One example is a discount on Gungnir, the special Odin-themed vehicle.

Ad

This is Thor's mighty tank, the Mjölnir (Image via Wargaming)

Speaking of vehicles, World of Tanks Modern Armor’s Valhalla event also introduces four new tanks, each inspired by the Norse gods. We do not know what these will cost at this time, or if they will be unlocked naturally. Here’s what await players:

Ad

Mjölnir: Power through battles in a tank designed for strength and speed, featuring Thor’s iconic hammer and Viking symbols.

Power through battles in a tank designed for strength and speed, featuring Thor’s iconic hammer and Viking symbols. Lævateinn: A homage to Loki, it’s a tank that’s as elusive and unpredictable as the trickster god himself, with intricate designs and deceptive flair.

A homage to Loki, it’s a tank that’s as elusive and unpredictable as the trickster god himself, with intricate designs and deceptive flair. Thrungva: Harness Freyja’s strength with a tank decked out in battle-ready war paint and designs inspired by her fierce warrior nature.

Harness Freyja’s strength with a tank decked out in battle-ready war paint and designs inspired by her fierce warrior nature. Gungnir: Command a tank that embodies the wisdom and strength of Odin, designed as a fierce and focused Viking attack master.

Ad

Behold, the Lævateinn, the tank homage to Loki (Image via Wargaming)

What would a special event be without a special gameplay mode? Brawls of Vahalla will do just that, as a special 7v7 mode, available during this limited-time event. Players can even share the gods’ favors with their allies, via Valhalla Blessings. This gifts other players rewards based on the god they have pledged allegiance to.

Ad

While it’s been a long time since I’ve played WoT on console, I have very fond memories of it, and this event sounds like it’s going to be fun. The aesthetics of the new tanks look amazing, so hopefully they perform as good as they look. There have been many collaborations with Wargaming in the past, but these Viking-themed tanks really caught my attention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More