World of Tanks Modern Armor Valhalla event schedule, rewards, new tanks, and other features

World of Tanks Modern Armor has an exciting event coming soon, the Viking-themed Valhalla event. For a limited time, players can pledge their allegiance to one of three Norse gods, unlock a variety of rewards, and take place in a special 7v7 mode. This special event also unveils four new thematic tanks, each inspired by one of the Norse gods. It sounds like it will be an intense experience, but only for a limited time.
The Vahalla event in World of Tanks Modern Armor will be available from May 13 until June 2, 2025, and will allow players to experience Viking lore and mythos, while taking part in heated, online tank battles. Here’s what we know about the upcoming event from Wargaming.
World of Tanks Modern Armor’s Valhalla event combines intense tank battles with Viking lore
Starting on May 13, and ending on June 2, 2025, World of Tanks Modern Armor’s Valhalla event will bring the gods of Norse mythology to the online battlefield. Players will be able to pledge their loyalty to either Thor, Loki, or Freyja, with the Champions Path Challenge. This will unlock a 2D Standard Commander and a Flag Voucher — but you can’t change your mind, so it’s important to really give it some thought.
By completing missions and earning points in World of Tanks Modern Armor, players will progress through the Champions Path Challenge, and each god offers a unique path to victory. The rewards sound promising too, with Premium tanks and powerful 3D/2D commanders on offer, alongside thematic in-game cosmetics, and discounts on special vehicles. One example is a discount on Gungnir, the special Odin-themed vehicle.
Speaking of vehicles, World of Tanks Modern Armor’s Valhalla event also introduces four new tanks, each inspired by the Norse gods. We do not know what these will cost at this time, or if they will be unlocked naturally. Here’s what await players:
- Mjölnir: Power through battles in a tank designed for strength and speed, featuring Thor’s iconic hammer and Viking symbols.
- Lævateinn: A homage to Loki, it’s a tank that’s as elusive and unpredictable as the trickster god himself, with intricate designs and deceptive flair.
- Thrungva: Harness Freyja’s strength with a tank decked out in battle-ready war paint and designs inspired by her fierce warrior nature.
- Gungnir: Command a tank that embodies the wisdom and strength of Odin, designed as a fierce and focused Viking attack master.
What would a special event be without a special gameplay mode? Brawls of Vahalla will do just that, as a special 7v7 mode, available during this limited-time event. Players can even share the gods’ favors with their allies, via Valhalla Blessings. This gifts other players rewards based on the god they have pledged allegiance to.
While it’s been a long time since I’ve played WoT on console, I have very fond memories of it, and this event sounds like it’s going to be fun. The aesthetics of the new tanks look amazing, so hopefully they perform as good as they look. There have been many collaborations with Wargaming in the past, but these Viking-themed tanks really caught my attention.