World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 prenotes: Dreamsurge, Mistweaver Monk mana improvements, and more

The early notes for World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 is now live, and players get a glimpse of some of the changes that they can expect from the update once it finally goes live in a few days' time. One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the addition of the Dreamsurge, which is the new form of world quests you will get to try out every week for a lot of amazing loot.

Along with Dreamsurge, a new ping system is being introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, with a lot of quality-of-life improvements making their way to Mistweaver Monks when it comes to their mana management.

Below is the list of all the changes that Blizzard has planned for World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 thus far.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 prenotes

1) Dreamsurge

Each week one of the four original zones of the Dragon Isles will be affected by the Dreamsurge. World quests will be focused on this zone, extra activities and weeklies will be active, group rares will have new powers and a chance to drop upgraded gear, and new Waking Dream portals (think invasions) will open across the zone.

A major Waking Dream portal will open as a group event every half hour. Defeating it will require a large group of players and has the chance to reward raid level gear.

Minor Waking Dream portals can be found scattered across the zone and can be defeated by solo players or small groups.

Players in the Dreamsurge will gain access to a variety of buffs that range from useful to powerful to chaotic. Every half hour a new buff will be selected for the whole region, with the players themselves choosing which one via collecting and “voting” (turning in) Dreamsurge Coalescence, an item that can be earned by doing activities (including world quests), finding hidden stashes, and killing group rares.

Thaldraszus will be the initial zone active for the PTR.

2) Characters

Follow Velen’s prophecy to reveal a new future for some of the Draenei people.

Developer's note: Draenei have been temporarily disabled to address a bug in this PTR build.

Heritage armor is now available for Night Elf and Forsaken.

Developer's note: The Heritage armor quest lines will not appear on the PTR.

Five new skin colors available for Forsaken.

Developer's note: Available for female Forsaken in a future PTR build.

3) Classes

Monk

Mistweaver

Developer's note: Mistweavers may notice some changes to the Mana Tea ability in the Fury Incarnate PTR. We’re still working on the final changes to this spell before placing it on the Mistweaver talent tree. Our main goal for this redesign is to centralize Mistweaver’s mana management into a dynamic, evergreen talent that offers a satisfying way to actively engage with mana as a resource and addresses some long standing mana concerns in a more permanent way. We look forward to hearing your feedback on this topic!

4) Items and rewards

New holiday rewards for Brewfest, Day of the Dead, Hallow’s End, and Pirate’s Day.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



See the inspiration behind the New and Returning Players Initiative.



#BuildingAzeroth Azeroth is often shaped by real life experiences.See the inspiration behind the New and Returning Players Initiative.

5) User interface and accessibility

Ping system

The new Ping system allows you to quickly communicate with your team without having to use voice or text chat. Holding G + Left Mouse Button opens up a ping wheel where you can quickly call out commands such as Attack, Assist, Warning, and On My Way. You can also send contextual pings by holding G and clicking an enemy, the ground, or the unit frames.

Developer's note: If G is already bound to another function, the Ping entry under Keybindings will be unbound.

Macro support the following Ping commands:

/ping

/ping attack

/ping assist

/ping onmyway

/ping warning

/ping [@target] attack

Other changes:

Added a “Sell All Junk” button to vendors.

Made the scroll bar more noticeable in the Dragon Isles Summary window.

Added an animation for new mail icon.

Battle.net quest icon has been updated.