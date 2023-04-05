World of Warcraft “Realm Incompatible” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

World of Warcraft has been getting a fair bit of love from its developers in recent years, especially when it comes to the number of new features and gameplay content.

2023 has been one of the most exciting years for the game. This is all thanks to the new Dragonflight update, the number of changes that Blizzard introduced to professions, and the addition of Primalist Gear.

However, new content is not the only thing that the developers are bringing to the table with updates and hotfixes. Bugs and performance issues have also been quite common, with the “Realm Incompatible” problem being one of the most notorious.

When this issue occurs, you will see a notification that prevents you from starting the game or even choosing a character that you want to play. It will automatically boot you back to the main menu, making it one of the most annoying performance issues to deal with in the MMO.

Today’s guide goes over some of the things that you can do to deal with the Realm Incompatible error in World of Warcraft.

Temporary fixes for the World of Warcraft “Realm Incompatible” error

The Realm Incompatible error in World of Warcraft is more common than you think. It usually occurs when you do not have the appropriate version of the game, which may be a few patches older on your Battle.net client.

One of the best ways to deal with this issue is to update the title. To do so, you can follow these steps:

Make your way to the Battle.net client and click on the Options menu. Here, you can check for all the updates that are still pending for the MMO. Upon clicking on the World of Warcraft tab, you will be provided with the option to update the title to the latest version.

Upon selecting the Update option, the client will automatically go over all the latest patches that have not been downloaded. It will then proceed to download the patches and update the MMO to the latest version. It might take a considerable amount of time, depending on how many versions are required to bring the title up to date.

If you still encounter issues, even after updating the game, you may need to scan and repair the files in the installation directory.

Battle.net, like Steam, has a repair tool that you can use, which is located in the Cog icon next to the individual games on the client. Upon clicking “Scana and Repair,” you will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the inventory and repair the ones that are damaged.

Uninstalling and then re-installing World of Warcraft might also work. However, this method is a bit of a last resort.

If all else fails and you cannot resolve the World of Warcraft “Realm Incompatible” error, you can make your way to the Blizzard Technical Support forums and file a complaint.

