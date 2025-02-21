WoW Classic: Everything you get from Mists of Pandaria Upgrade Packs

To build excitement for WoW Classic: Mists of Pandaria, Blizzard Entertainment has dropped some Upgrade Packs for players to purchase. While these packs don’t provide any significant gameplay advantages — other than potentially a level 85 boost — they don’t offer any gear or actual power boosts. Like previous upgrade kits, they offer mounts, cosmetics, and toys for players to access.

However, it’s more than just rewards for the WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria progression servers — there are pre-purchase rewards in the form of cosmetics and mounts for the Modern Retail servers as well. If you’re a diehard fan of the Mists of Pandaria setting, these packs might be for you.

Cost and rewards of all WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria Upgrade Packs

The Upgrade Packs for WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria are entirely optional — they don’t give players early access or anything like that. However, they’re a great way to score some unique cosmetics and other rewards for both your Modern and Classic characters. That’s what makes these packs so appealing.

Both packs feature some pretty sweet rewards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ahead of the Mists of Pandaria Progression Server launch — which is currently still at Cataclysm — players can pick up either the Sha-Infused Heroic Pack for $39.99 or the Sha-Infused Epic Pack for $79.99. The rewards will be granted to players immediately, except for the Modern/Classic transmog ensembles, which will become available when the update goes live.

Heroic Pack Contents ($39.99)

Sha-Warped Cloud Serpent Skyriding Mount (Modern)

Sha-Touched Cloud Serpent Flying Mount (Classic)

Sha-Warped Riding Tiger Ground Mount (Modern)

Sha-Touched Riding Tiger Ground Mount (Classic)

Merriment Pet (Modern)

Joyous Pet (Classic)

Sha-Warped Tea Set Toy (Modern)

Sha-Touched Tea Set Toy (Classic)

Ensemble: Stormstout’s Sha-Warped Collection Transmog Set (Modern) (Pre-Purchase)

Ensemble: Stormstout’s Sha-Touched Collection Transmog Set (Classic) (Pre-Purchase)

Epic Pack Contents ($79.99)

Sha-Warped Cloud Serpent Skyriding Mount (Modern)

Sha-Touched Cloud Serpent Flying Mount (Classic)

Sha-Warped Riding Tiger Ground Mount (Modern)

Sha-Touched Riding Tiger Ground Mount (Classic)

Merriment Pet (Modern)

Joyous Pet (Classic)

Sha-Warped Tea Set Toy (Modern)

Sha-Touched Tea Set Toy (Classic)

Ensemble: Stormstout’s Sha-Warped Collection Transmog Set (Modern) (Pre-Purchase)

Ensemble: Stormstout’s Sha-Touched Collection Transmog Set (Classic) (Pre-Purchase)

Level 85 Character Boost

30 Days of Game Time

The primary difference between the two Upgrade Packs in WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria is that the Epic Pack comes with a month of game time and a level 85 Character Boost to catch up if you’re perhaps behind.

However, it only works on WoW Classic progression realms and only for the account it was purchased on — or the account it was given as a gift. Additionally, the Boost is not usable on Pandaren race characters.

The cosmetics have a cool, shadowy look, reminiscent of anything Sha-touched in the Mists of Pandaria era. They definitely have a sharp look, and it’s unknown and unlikely — that they will be available anywhere else.

