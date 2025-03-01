WoW Classic Season of Discovery might not end in 2025, according to developer comment

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is likely not ending anytime soon, according to a response from Aggrend, in a recent Hammerdance video. Hammerdance is a well-known World of Warcraft content creator who has done a great deal of content specifically around the Season of Discovery era. The YouTuber says he has seen a lot of comments around the theme of “Why should we come back and play when it’s ending soon?”, because the game mode’s in a great state and quite a few people dropped off during Phase 3.

The lack of transparency from the developers has frustrated not only Hammerdance but many other fans - this led to Josh Greenfield (also known as Aggrend) making a lengthy comment under the video, opening up about WoW Classic Season of Discovery, and how it’s not ending anytime soon. There are no plans to just shut off the servers or anything like that. Here’s what we know now.

Josh Greenfield/Aggrend responds to YouTube video about WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Josh Greenfield, better known to some as Aggrend, has been working on WoW Classic Season of Discovery since day one and is hence in a unique position to give information and details from behind the scenes. Season of Discovery has always felt kind of vague to me. I remember when it was first announced, and I had the feeling it might be temporary.

While I’ve done a ton of coverage on Season of Discovery, I haven’t had the time to really deep dive and play it like I would wish, because I love the concept. I do agree that the lack of transparency can be frustrating, though. Originally, there was talk of Naxxramas being the final phase of the game, during a Warcraft direct. Aggrend talked about that specifically, and how this is not the end:

“It was mentioned that Naxx was the "final phase" in our presentation for that. At the time, it was our intention for Naxx to be the final "full" phase and that whatever else we wanted to tackle would be sort of phase 7.1 or 7.5 but not phase 8. Since then, the team came together and between how much fun we had and are having with building Karazhan Crypts and Scarlet Enclave we are all-in on a really great, really robust phase 8. So yes, the Scarlet Enclave raid is real.”

While the plan may have originally been just to add little bits of content here and there, that has changed. Even the WoW Classic Season of Discovery 2025 Roadmap was vague. It said “Naxxramas Raid, New End Game Content…” Whatever was going to be, has clearly changed, and that’s for the better.

Aggrend pointed out that there can be problems in giving out too much information, as well. For example, if he said “Phase 8 is the end of SoD”, people who might have been interested are likely to just give up and go do something else. After all “the game is ending soon”, so why bother?

However, WoW Classic Season of Discovery isn’t ending anytime soon! That much we’ve been told, thanks to this comment by Aggrend on YouTube. While he can’t put a definitive date on “when” they’ll stop making content, there’s still plenty to go around:

“The reality is, we think there are many many many months of content in SoD left and trying to put a pin on a definite end date really just harms the experience of people that could still have months if not years of fun with the content that already exists and is coming. SoD will end in the sense that we will stop actively developing new large amounts of new content, but it won't be a hard "it ends today" date and we have no intention of closing SoD server.”

While yes, the word “Season” is in Season of Discovery, that doesn’t mean the servers are going to close forever sometime soon and you’ll lose everything. Eventually, the new content will dry up, but that doesn’t mean you must stop playing or not to give it a try.

It’s been an exciting run and I’m looking forward to whatever’s next, like the Scarlet Enclave. It might be time for me to finally dive back into WoW Classic Season of Discovery and see what I’ve been missing.

