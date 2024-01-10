WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King Ruby Sanctum raid walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Ruby Sanctum is a raid in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion of WoW Classic. It is part of the Chamber of Aspects, where members of the Red Dragonflight convene in secrecy. This raid is located beneath the Wyrmrest Temple in the center of Dragonblight and can be accessed by one of the portals located in the northeast corner of a small room.

This raid will be added to WoW Classic on January 11 at 3 pm PST/23:00 GMT. Those who never experienced the original raid back in the day will now have the chance to relive it in its full glory. It can be attempted in 10 or 25-player groups in both Normal and Heroic difficulties.

This article serves as a guide to the Ruby Sanctum raid in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic Ruby Sanctum bosses

The following are the bosses in WoW Classic Ruby Sanctum:

Saviana Ragefire: First mini-boss

First mini-boss Baltharus the Warborn: Second mini-boss

Second mini-boss General Zarithrian: Third mini-boss

Third mini-boss Halion: Main boss

Saviana Ragefire

Here are the mechanics for this mini-boss encounter:

Air phase: Saviana will ignite a few players by picking them up and dropping them. Healers must heal the incoming splash damage during this mechanic, while the other raid members should utilize their cooldowns to reduce incoming damage.

Saviana will ignite a few players by picking them up and dropping them. Healers must heal the incoming splash damage during this mechanic, while the other raid members should utilize their cooldowns to reduce incoming damage. Enrage: The boss will frequently enrage and must be stopped by a Hunter utilizing their Tranquilizing Shot.

The boss will frequently enrage and must be stopped by a Hunter utilizing their Tranquilizing Shot. Nova: When the boss casts this ability, raid members should spread out 10 yards away from each other.

Baltharus the Warborn

Baltharus will summon a mirror image throughout the fight, which must be picked up by the off-tank and killed immediately by the raid members.

General Zarithrian

The following are the mechanics of General Zarithrian:

Fear: When the boss casts this ability on raid members, fear-breaking or preventing abilities like tremor totem, fear ward, and others must be used.

When the boss casts this ability on raid members, fear-breaking or preventing abilities like tremor totem, fear ward, and others must be used. The adds summoned by this boss will cast AoE attacks, which must be interrupted.

Halion

Here are the different phases and their mechanics for the Halion boss fight in WoW Classic Ruby Sanctum:

Phase 1

The boss will summon a wall of fire around him.

Meteor Strike: Fireballs will fall from the sky and leave AoEs on the ground, which must be avoided.

Fireballs will fall from the sky and leave AoEs on the ground, which must be avoided. Mark of Combustion: Players afflicted by this debuff should run away from the raid group. This debuff must be dispelled away from the group, as it will leave a fire AoE on the ground.

Phase 2 — 75% health

A portal will appear that will take you to the twilight realm, which all the raid members should enter.

Mark of Consumption: This debuff works similarly to the one in the previous phase and must be dispelled away from the group.

This debuff works similarly to the one in the previous phase and must be dispelled away from the group. Two Shadow Orbs will circle the arena, and the entire raid group should rotate to maintain distance from these orbs to avoid getting one-shotted by their beams.

Phase 3 — 50% health

In Phase 3, a new portal will open, and the boss will simultaneously appear in both the physical and twilight realms.

Split into two groups and damage the bosses in both realms. The damage to the boss should be equal across the realms; otherwise, one of the bosses will fade into the other realm and regain health.

Players in the physical realm will have the mechanics from Phase 1, while those in the twilight realm will have the mechanics from Phase 2.

WoW Classic Sanctum Ruby Sanctum rewards

The following are rewards from the Sanctum Ruby raid in WoW Classic:

Ten-player Normal/Heroic loot

Item Type Baltharus' Gift Necklace Zarithrian's Offering Ring Scion's Treads Plate Boots Bracers of the Heir Plate Wrist Twilight Scale Shoulders Mail Shoulders Gloaming Sark Leather Chest Abduction's Cover Cloak Saviana's Tribute Ring Changeling Gloves Leather Gloves Misbegotten Belt Cloth Belt Boots of Divided Being Mail Boots Surrogate Belt Plate Belt

25-player Normal/Heroic loot

Item Type Apocalypse's Advance Plate Boots Umbrage Armbands Leather Bracers Returning Footfalls Main Boots Treads of Impending Resurrection Plate Boots Penumbra Pendant Necklace Signet of Twilight Ring Phaseshifter's Bracers Leather Bracers Bracers of Fiery Night Cloth Bracers Foreshadow Steps Plate Boots Split Shape Belt Mail Belt Cloak of Burning Dusk Cloak Ring of Phased Regeneration Ring Sharpened Twilight Scale Trinket Petrified Twilight Scale Trinket Charred Twilight Scale Trinket Glowing Twilight Scale Trinket

