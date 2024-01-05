WoW Classic Season of Discovery: What is BiS gear pre-raid for Priests?

As a Priest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, it will take major work for the Best in Slot (BiS) gear. Of course, when raiding, you’ll upgrade all of this equipment, but if you want to go in as strong as possible, get ready to farm. Many of these are World Drops, which can appear virtually anywhere. With that in mind, we won’t be telling you where to find those - your best bet is to check Auction Houses and grind through enemies in hopes of a drop.

Priest is a mighty WoW Classic Season of Discovery class, as well. If you want to play as one of the best healers and a solid DPS class, we’ll go over what BiS options are available for you in this class.

Whether healing or DPS, here are the best equipment options you can grab before heading into Blackfathom Deeps.

BiS gear for Priests pre-Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

As a Priest, if you're looking to be a healer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll want to put most of your points in the Discipline spec. There isn’t really much of a difference between gearing for Holy and Discipline, anyway. The early days of World of Warcraft didn’t have a lot of options when it came to varied healing gear.

Even between Shadow and Discipline Priests, there isn’t much in the way of differences in your gear options. That’s the downside of having a level cap of 25 in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Basically, everyone who wears cloth wants certain pieces of gear: Robes of Arugal and Feline Mantle, for example.

I also highly recommend the Engineering profession, as it is the most useful one for any class - not just Priests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. However, if you went for Tailoring as a profession, that will also serve you well as a healer and DPS.

Healing spec

Head: Shadow Goggles (Engineering)

Shadow Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Spectral Necklace (World Drop)

Spectral Necklace (World Drop) Shoulders: Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep)

Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) Cloak: Caretaker’s Cape (Alliance) / Battle Healer’s Cloak (Horde) (Warsong - Honored)

Caretaker’s Cape (Alliance) / Battle Healer’s Cloak (Horde) (Warsong - Honored) Chest: Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcana (Tailoring)

Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcana (Tailoring) Hands: Truefaith Gloves (Tailoring)

Truefaith Gloves (Tailoring) Wrist: Mindthrust Bracers (Shadowfang Keep)

Mindthrust Bracers (Shadowfang Keep) Waist: Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Invoker’s Cord (Tailoring)

Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Invoker’s Cord (Tailoring) Legs: Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) / Heavy Woolen Pants (Tailoring) / Silver-thread Pants (World Drop)

Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) / Heavy Woolen Pants (Tailoring) / Silver-thread Pants (World Drop) Feet: Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring)

Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) Rings: Deep Fathom Ring (Wailing Caverns) / Lorekeeper’s Ring (Alliance) / Advisor’s Ring (Horde) (Warsong - Honored)

Deep Fathom Ring (Wailing Caverns) / Lorekeeper’s Ring (Alliance) / Advisor’s Ring (Horde) (Warsong - Honored) Trinkets: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly) Weapon: Staff of the Blessed Seer (World Drop) / Crescent Staff (Leaders of the Fang Quest - Wailing Caverns) / Staff of Westfall (The Defias Brotherhood - Deadmines)

DPS spec

Head: Shadow Goggles (Engineering)

Shadow Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Spectral Necklace (World Drop)

Spectral Necklace (World Drop) Shoulders: Invoker’s Mantle (Tailoring) / Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep)

Invoker’s Mantle (Tailoring) / Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) / Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) Cloak: Sage’s Cloak of Shadow Wrath (World Drop) / Resilient Cape (World Drop)

Sage’s Cloak of Shadow Wrath (World Drop) / Resilient Cape (World Drop) Chest: Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcane (Tailoring)

Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcane (Tailoring) Hands: Hands of Darkness (Tailoring)

Hands of Darkness (Tailoring) Wrist: Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) / Durable Bracers of Shadow Wrath (World Drop)

Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) / Durable Bracers of Shadow Wrath (World Drop) Waist: Invoker’s Cord (Tailoring) / Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Invoker’s Cord (Tailoring) / Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) Legs: Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) / Heavy Woolen Pants (Tailoring)

Darkweave Breeches (World Drop) / Heavy Woolen Pants (Tailoring) Feet: Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring)

Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) Rings: Deep Fathom Ring (Wailing Caverns) / Lorekeeper’s Ring (Alliance) / Advisor’s Ring (Horde) (Warsong - Honored)

Deep Fathom Ring (Wailing Caverns) / Lorekeeper’s Ring (Alliance) / Advisor’s Ring (Horde) (Warsong - Honored) Trinkets: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly) Weapon: Advisor’s Gnarled Staff (Warsong - Revered) / Crescent Staff (Leaders of the Fang Quest - Wailing Caverns) / Staff of Westfall (The Defias Brotherhood - Deadmines)

As you explore WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll have access to some truly powerful pieces of Tailoring equipment. This includes the new Void-touched Armaments, which are the reward of a new quest chain.