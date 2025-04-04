5 best Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap

Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap focus on lane-filling to utilize the card's ability. As such, these decks often run picks like Dr. Doom and Ultron. Apart from these, units that boost card power and ongoing abilities are also good pairs for her. However, most Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap are countered by Enchantress, thanks to her ability to remove Ongoing abilities.

This article highlights five of the best Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap.

5 Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap that players should try

Here are five Marvel Snap Captain Carter decks that players should try:

1) Captain Carter with Doctor Doom

Ant-Man (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Zabu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Psylocke (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Super-Skrull (Cost: 4, Power: 2)

(Cost: 4, Power: 2) Captain Carter (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Doom 2099 (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Blue Marvel (Cost: 5, Power: 3)

(Cost: 5, Power: 3) Doctor Doom (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

(Cost: 6, Power: 5) Spectrum (Cost: 6, Power: 7)

With this deck, the aim for the Captain Carter card is to boost it with Captain America, Blue Marvel, and Spectrum. This increase in energy will reflect on any cards that are placed behind Peggy.

Most Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap run both Captain America, because the latter provides an easy +2 boost. That said, Carter cannot use Captain America's shield.

2) Captain Carter with Sera and Gwenpool

A variant of Captain Carter in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Zabu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Lizard (Cost: 2, Power: 6)

(Cost: 2, Power: 6) Juggernaut (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Rocket Raccoon & Groot (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Captain Carter (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Galacta (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Enchantress (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Gwenpool (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Sera (Cost: 5, Power: 5)

The purpose of this deck is to reduce Carter's cost using Zabu and Sera, and then deploy her in the last turns to secure a location. Cards like Juggernaut, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress are included to disrupt the opponent's play.

That said, Carter should not be in the same lane as Enchantress, because the latter shuts down all Ongoing abilities, including those of allies.

3) Captain Carter with Iron Man and Spectrum

Goliath is used in various Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Ant-Man (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Mister Fantastic (Cost: 3, Power: 1)

(Cost: 3, Power: 1) Cosmo (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Super-Skrull (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Captain Carter (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Spectrum (Cost: 6, Power: 7)

This deck works by reducing the costs of Marvel Snap's Goliath card, Mister Fantastic, and Iron Man using Ravonna Renslayer. The Ant-Man synergises with Captain Carter, as they both benefit from full lanes.

Additionally, this deck mostly runs Ongoing Marvel Snap cards that can be buffed using Spectrum in the end game.

4) Carter with Wiccan and Galacta

Zabu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Quicksilver (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Captain America (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Red Guardian (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Rocket Raccoon & Groot (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Captain Carter (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Galacta (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Gwenpool (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Wiccan (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

This deck runs cards that cost between 1 and 4, to fill lanes and deploy most units. Captain Carter can be boosted with Galacta and Zabu to make it more efficient. Red Guardian and Shag-Chi cards are placed to hinder the opponent's game plan.

Galacta is used in various Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap, as she increases the Power of cards that reveal on other locations.

5) Captain Carter with Iron Man and Ravonna Renslayer

Ravonna Renslayer is used in various Ongoing decks (Image via Nuverse)

Zabu (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Mister Fantastic (Cost: 3, Power: 1)

(Cost: 3, Power: 1) Luke Cage (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Captain Carter (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Anti-Venom (Cost: 4, Power: 7)

(Cost: 4, Power: 7) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

In this deck, Ravonna Renslayer can be used to reduce the cost of Mystique, Mister Fantastic, and Iron Man cards. Additionally, Zabu can deduct the cost of Moonstone and Captain Carter.

Captain Carter decks in Marvel Snap often run Zabu, because the latter reduces the cost of 4-cost cards.

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

