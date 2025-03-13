5 best decks for Retro Royale in Clash Royale

Retro Royale in Clash Royale is a temporary ladder that allows players to enjoy the game in its 2017 state. Hence, the event battles prohibit the use of evolutions, champions, and any other cards released after the Royal Ghost. Players can participate in this event to earn Season Tokens, Emotes, and other in-game goodies.

We list five of the best decks to play with in for Clash Royale's Retro event.

5 decks players should try in Retro Royale in Clash Royale

1) Log Bait

A Log Baith deck for Retro Royale in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Cannon (3 elixir)

Dart Goblin (3 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

Knight (3 elixir)

Princess (3 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

This is a Log Bait deck where the player aims to make the opponent waste their spells and tries to capitalize by deploying a low-cost card for tower damage. One of Dart Goblin, Goblin Gang, Goblin Barrel, or Princess is used to bait out the Log or other spells. Afterward, one of the other cards attacks the enemy towers.

Knight, Cannon, and Ice Spirit serve as defenders for this deck. These cards aim to delay enemy troops, giving other ally troops enough time to deal damage.

2) X-Bow/Rocket Cycle

X-Bow and Rocket cycle deck for Retro Royale in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Ice Wizard (3 elixir)

Knight (3 elixir)

Rocket (6 elixir)

Skeletons (1 elixir)

Tesla (4 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

Tornado (3 elixir)

X-Bow (6 elixir)

With this deck for Retro Royale in Clash Royale, the player has two options: cycle the X-Bow for continuous tower damage or use the Rocket for the same. Knight and Tesla are the main defenders for these decks, tasked with rerouting and delaying enemy troops.

Skeletons, Log, and Tornado act as support cards and can be relied on for attacks and defense. These cards also help cycle back to X-Bow or the Rocket.

3) Giant Beatdown with double Prince

Giant beatdown deck with double Prince (Image via Supercell)

Dark Prince (4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Fireball (4 elixir)

Giant (5 elixir)

Mega Minion (3 elixir)

Miner (3 elixir)

Prince (5 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

With this deck, players aim to create an attack push with the Giant in the front. The Electro Wizard and Zap help reset attacks of Inferno Towers or Inferno Dragons, as these cards can quickly counter all tanks.

If the Giant Beatdown strategy doesn't work, players can opt to use the Fireball and Miner cycles to deal tower damage gradually. In such cases, the giant will function as a tank in defense.

4) X-Bow Cycle

X-Bow is used in many Retro Royale decks (image via Supercell)

Archers (3 elixir)

Fireball (4 elixir)

Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

Knight (3 elixir)

Skeletons (1 elixir)

Tesla (4 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

X-Bow (6 elixir)

This is straightforward deck aims to deploy X-Bow often to deal tower damage. It runs multiple low-cost cards: Archers, Ice Spirit, Log, and Skeletons to help players cycle back to the X-Bow and maintain pressure.

Players can also opt to use the Fireball cycle if targeting the crown tower with the X-Bow is a challenge.

5) Mega Knight beatdown

A Mega Knight beatdown deck for Retro Royale in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Bats (2 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

Inferno Dragon (4 elixir)

Mega Knight (7 elixir)

Miner (3 elixir)

Skeleton Barrel (3 elixir)

Spear Goblins (2 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

With this deck, the player aims to create an attack push with the Mega Knight in front. The Zap is the only spell in this deck, and it is used to reset the attacks of Infero Towers and Dragons. Players can also use Miner or Skeleton Barrel to deal consistent tower damage.

These are our picks of the best decks in Retro Royale in Clash Royale.

