Clash Royale Retro Royale: Duration, rewards, and other details explored

The Clash Royale Retro Royale event has returned as a temporary ladder, allowing the community to try the game in its old-school state. During the event, players can build their decks from a roster of 80 cards, excluding Champions and Evolutions. Furthermore, Tower Troops are banned from the temporary ladder event as well.

This article highlights the duration, rewards, and other details of the Clash Royale Retro Royale temporary ladder event.

Clash Royale Retro Royale: All you need to know

Details and rewards of Retro Royale in Clash Royale are as follows:

Duration

The Clash Royale Retro Royale arrived on March 12 and will be available till March 26, 2025. The event is set to run for a total of 14 days.

Rewards

Arena 1: Casual League (Barbarian Bowl)

Victories 1 to 3: 1000 Season Tokens each

1000 Season Tokens each Victory 4: Grey Gold Crate

Grey Gold Crate Victories 5 to 8: 1000 Season Tokens each

1000 Season Tokens each Victory 9: Grey Gold Crate

Grey Gold Crate Victories 10 to 13: 1000 Season Tokens each

1000 Season Tokens each Victory 14: Grey Gold Crate

Grey Gold Crate Victories 15 to 18: 1000 Season Tokens each

1000 Season Tokens each Victory 19: Golden Gold Crate

Golden Gold Crate Victories 20 to 23: 1000 Season Tokens each

1000 Season Tokens each Victory 24: Golden Gold Crate

Golden Gold Crate Victories 25 to 28: 1000 Season Tokens each

1000 Season Tokens each Victory 29: Baloon Emote

Victory 30 onwards, players compete in the Competitive League taking place in the Royal Arena. Here, exclusive badges are up for grabs:

A badge for winning one battle in the Retro Ladder

A badge for reaching the Competitive League

Other details of the Clash Royale Retro Royale ladder

Here are some other details of the Clash Royale Retro Royale:

Players advance up the ladder by winning battles, where each victory grants a point. On the other hand, losing battles does not deduct points.

All evolutions, champions, and cards that were released after the Royal Ghost are banned from the event.

The event also excludes all tower troops other than the Tower Princess.

The Retro Royale battles will not be available in friendly matches.

Players in the Competitive League are given starting ranks based on their performance in the trophy road.

Season Tokens acquired from Retro Royale are only usable at this season's shop. Any leftover tokens are converted to gold coins.

Kings and cards are placed at their original level

