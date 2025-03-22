Athalia in AFK Journey: All abilities explored

Lilith Games has released Athalia in AFK Journey in the recent 1.3.3 update. The patch also introduced another character, Faramor, along with some imminent events and items players can expect to arrive soon in-game. Athalia in AFK Journey holds the title of the Harbinger of Justice. Forged as a divine weapon from Dura's divinity, her goal is to protect Dura at all costs.

This article discusses everything you need to know about Athalia's abilities in AFK Journey.

All abilities of Athalia in AFK Journey explored

Here are all the abilities of Athalia in AFK Journey:

Ultimate skill - Unbroken Retribution

The Unbroken Retribution skill activates Athalia's Unyielding Resolve, manifesting a spirit lance that relentlessly pursues the foe who deals the highest damage in the battle.

When using this ability, Athalia also leaps into the air and performs True Damage Strikes, damaging the enemy who has dealt the greatest damage on the battlefield. Note that the total damage received by all enemies resets every time a bonus damage is activated.

Unyielding Resolve: Lets Athalia stay on the battlefield in the form of a lance after her defeat. This lance relentlessly attacks enemies until the battle ends.

Lets Athalia stay on the battlefield in the form of a lance after her defeat. This lance relentlessly attacks enemies until the battle ends. True Damage Strikes: True Damage Strikes lets Athalia in AFK Journey leap into the air when using her Ultimate and hit the enemy with the highest total damage dealt, inflicting true damage and bonus true damage.

Skill 1 - Vengeance Charge

Vengeance Charge allows Athalia to launch a piercing dash toward the enemy with the highest total damage dealt while inflicting damage to the target and any opponents that stand in her way.

Skill 2 - Vanguard's Renewal

Vanguard's Renewal transforms Athalia into a lance, hitting nearby enemies multiple times. While using this ability, the character receives less damage and recovers HP.

Exclusive skill - Divine Verdict

With Divine Verdict, Athalia triggers her Vengeance Charge skill every second, performing two Sacred Assaults that inflict damage to enemies standing in a straight line.

Sacred Assaults: Once Athalia's Exclusive Skill is unlocked, she performs two Sacred Slashes every second after activating Vengeance Charge.

Core Chaser

Core Chaser lets Athalia focus on the foe who deals the highest total damage.

