AFK Journey Video Creation Contest: Schedule, rewards, and more

Marking the title's first anniversary, Lilith Games is set to introduce the AFK Journey Video Creation Contest. This event tasks players to share captivating videos featuring guides, mashups, animations, and other exciting content. Those who share the most engaging content can win exciting prizes.
Schedule
- Submission period: March 21 to April 21, 2025 (11:59 pm UTC)
- Evaluation period: April 22 to April 29, 2025.
- Winner announcement: April 30, 2025.
Important information
Video Creation Contest
- Players must create original videos themed around the first anniversary.
- The content can include but isn't limited to mashups, cosplay, skits, game guides, in-game storylines, original animations, music, digital art, and live-action footage.
Fridge Magnet Creation Contest
- Players must design a fridge magnet themed around the first anniversary.
- These works can include illustrations, comics, chibi art, designs, hand-drawn sketches, or anything themed around the first-anniversary celebration.
Prizes
AFK Journey Video Creation Contest
Best Long Video Award/Best Short Video Award/Best Stream Award
- $500
- Limited Edition Merch Box I
- 10,000 in-game Diamonds
- Video Creator Frame (Valid for 3 months)
Excellent Prize
- $300
- Limited Edition Merch Box II
- 5,000 in-game Diamonds
Encouragement Prize
- $100
- Limited Edition Merch Box II
- 3,000 in-game Diamonds
AFK Journey Fridge Magnet Creation Contest
Community's Choice Award/Creative Design Award/Best Art Award
- $500
- Limited Edition Merch Box I
- 10,000 in-game Diamonds
- Fan Artist Frame (Valid for three months)
Excellent Prize
- $300
- Limited Edition Merch Box II
- 5,000 in-game Diamonds
Encouragement Prize
- $100
- Limited Edition Merch Box II
- 3,000 Diamonds
Participation Awards
Lucky Draw Prize (40 winners will be selected)
- 1,000 in-game Diamonds
Participation Prize (To all valid participants)
- 500 in-game Diamonds
General rules
- Those caught using plagiarized, AI-generated, or stolen content will be disqualified from the AFK Journey Video Creation Contest or Fridge Magnet Creation Contest.
- Submissions should be original works and not be previously released or used in other similar contests.
- The winners will be selected based on their creativity, originality, and degree of completion.
- Players can submit up to 10 works in each contest but will only receive one reward from the Creation Fest.
- By submitting their work, players permit the AFK Journey team to use the submissions for non-commercial purposes, such as game promotion on the official website, social media handles, and event exhibitions. The creators will be duly given credit on these platforms.
