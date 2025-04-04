All EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs, price, and rewards explored (Week 1)

Earlier today (April 3, 2025), EA Sports introduced multiple EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs for the first week of the Pitch Beats promo. These packs have been added to the in-game Store and offer lucrative rewards, including Pitch Beats players, Coins, and other players. Those who have FC Points or money can use them to open the packs. F2P players, on the other hand, can use their accumulated gems to open packs.

While some of these will be replaced by new packs in upcoming weeks, the rest will be available until the promo's conclusion on May 1, 2025 (UTC).

What are the different EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs introduced in Week 1?

Multiple EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs have been added to the in-game Store for the first week of the promo.

Here's a look at all the introduced EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs (along with their prices):

All EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs in the Featured section (Image via EA Sports)

Limited Bundle Mega A (1K FC Points): 76-107 Mixed Version player x20, Base player x20, Coins x1,000,000, and a 104-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus)

76-107 Mixed Version player x20, Base player x20, Coins x1,000,000, and a 104-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus) Limited Bundle Pro A (500 FC Points): Base player x20, and Coins x1,000,000, and a 103-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus)

Base player x20, and Coins x1,000,000, and a 103-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus) Unlimited Bundle A (200 FC Points or 2.5K Gems): Base player x5, and a 100-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus).

Base player x5, and a 100-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus). Daily Bundle A (200 FC Points or 3K Gems): Base player x2, Coins x100k, and a 102-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus).

Base player x2, Coins x100k, and a 102-107 Pitch Beats Classic player (Bonus). Limited Offer Pro A (1K FC Points or 15K Gems): A 100-107 Pitch Beats Classic player, 76-107 Mixed Version player x10, Base player x10, and Coins x500k

A 100-107 Pitch Beats Classic player, 76-107 Mixed Version player x10, Base player x10, and Coins x500k Limited Offer A (500 FC Points or 7.5K Gems): A 99-107 Pitch Beats Classic player, 76-107 Mixed Version players x4, Base player x4, and Coins x200k

A 99-107 Pitch Beats Classic player, 76-107 Mixed Version players x4, Base player x4, and Coins x200k Daily Offer A (400 FC Points or 4K Gems): A 98-107 Mixed Version player, 76-107 Mixed Version player x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k

A 98-107 Mixed Version player, 76-107 Mixed Version player x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k Wildcard Weekly Pack (1.5K FC Points or 15K Gems): Rank-up Mascherano x 2, Base players x5, Coins x10k

All the EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs with 'A' assigned to them signify their availability during Week 1. They will be replaced every forthcoming week.

Best Seller Packs

All Best Sellers EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs (Image via EA Sports)

Icebreaker Pack Mega (5$): Coins x10k and a 104-107 OVR Pitch Beats Classic Player

Coins x10k and a 104-107 OVR Pitch Beats Classic Player Starter Pack (Variable price): Base Player x10, FC Points x50, Coins x100k, and 105 ST Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Pitch Beats version)

Base Player x10, FC Points x50, Coins x100k, and 105 ST Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Pitch Beats version) Welcome Pack (1.2$): FC Points x50 and a 102-107 OVR Pitch Beats Classic Player

FC Points x50 and a 102-107 OVR Pitch Beats Classic Player Welcome Pro Pack - unlocked after opening 10 Welcome Packs - (49$): FC Points x50 and a 103-107 OVR Pitch Beats Classic Player

Except for the Welcome Pack, each pack can be opened only once.

Top Events

Top Events section features new Pitch Beats packs (Image via EA Sports)

Limited Pack (150 FC Points or 2.25K Gems): A 94-107 Mixed Version player, 76-107 Mixed Version players x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k

A 94-107 Mixed Version player, 76-107 Mixed Version players x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k Limited Pack Pro (1.5K FC Points or 22.5K Gems):

Base Pack (100 FC Points or 500 Gems): 76-107 Mixed Version players x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k

76-107 Mixed Version players x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k Standard Pack (150 FC Points or 1.5K Gems): A 92-107 Mixed Version player, 76-107 Mixed Version player x2, Base player x2, and Coins x100k

A Daily free pack is also available in the Top Events section.

With so many new EA FC Mobile Pitch Beats packs on offer, EA Sports likely hopes that many users will open the packs.

