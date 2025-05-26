5 best Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap

Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap often follow the lane-filling archetype, which rewards the player for putting more cards on the board. This happens because Prodigy's ability allows it to copy the text of any card placed directly in front of it. As a result, these decks run cards with strong abilities like those of Gwenpool and Iron Man. Apart from that, Angela and Bishop are often paired with Prodigy, as these cards benefit from full lanes.
This article lists five of the best Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap.
5 Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap that players should try
Here are five of the best Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Prodigy with Gwenpool and Elsa Bloodstone
- Kitty Pryde (Cost: 1, Power: 1)
- Zabu (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Angela (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Elsa Bloodstone (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Hope Summers (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Galacta (Cost: 4, Power: 5)
- Scarlet Spider (Cost: 4, Power: 5)
- Enchantress (Cost: 4, Power: 6)
- Gwenpool (Cost: 4, Power: 6)
This is a low-cost deck that aims to fill lanes to get buff cards. One of the main components of this deck is Kitty Pryde, which returns to the hand at the end of the turn and gains +1 Power. Players can use Zabu to discount the 4-cost cards and use them on the same turn as Kitty Pryde.
Elsa Bloodstone is also used in many Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap, as both cards utilize the lane-filling archetype.
2) Prodigy with Elsa Bloodstone and Sera
- Kitty Pryde (Cost: 1, Power: 1)
- Captain America (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Angela (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Mysterio (Cost: 2, Power: 4)
- Bishop (Cost: 3, Power: 2)
- Hit-Monkey (Cost: 3, Power: 3)
- Mobius M. Mobius (Cost: 3, Power: 3)
- Elsa Bloodstone (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Gwenpool (Cost: 4, Power: 6)
- Sera (Cost: 5, Power: 5)
This is another Prodigy deck that follows the lane-filling archetype. Here, the objective is to play Kitty Pryde on multiple turns to power up Angela. Apart from that, Sera can be used to reduce the cost of cards to make them easier to pair with Kitty Pryde.
Additionally, Hot Monkey rewards for deploying multiple low-cost cards, which eventually fill up lanes for Prodigy and Elsa Bloodstone.
Also read: Marvel Snap Elixir card
3) Prodigy with Moon Stone and Iron Man
- Snowguard (Cost: 1, Power: 2)
- Mirage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Victoria Hand (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)
- Mister Fantastic (Cost: 3, Power: 1)
- Captain Carter (Cost: 3, Power: 2)
- Esme Cuckoo (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Frigga (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)
- Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)
With this deck, the aim is to copy the abilities of Ongoing cards like Frigga and Iron Man using Prodigy or Mystique. Additionally, Moonstone can be used to copy the abilities of low-cost cards like Mister Fantastic and Captain Carter.
Notably, Captain Carter is used in various Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap, as it also utilizes the lane-filling archetype.
4) Prodigy with Kitty Pryde and Galacta
- Kitty Pryde (Cost:1, Power: 1)
- Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Angela (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Luna Snow (Cost: 3, Power: 6)
- Hope Summers (Cost: 3, Power: 6
- Elsa Bloodstone (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Magik (Cost: 3, Power: 2)
- Silver Surfer (Cost: 3, Power: 2)
- Frigga (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Shag-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)
- Galacta (Cost 4, Power: 5)
Various Prodigy decks in Marvel Snap run numerous low-cost cards to make lane-filling easier. As such, this deck runs Galacta as the most expensive unit with a 4 cost.
Apart from that, this deck uses Silver Surfer to buff the other three cost cards like Prodigy, Frigga, and Elsa Bloodstone. Additionally, Magik can be used to extend the match and execute long-term strategies.
Also read: Marvel Snap Xorn card
5) Prodigy with The Hood and Gorr
- The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)
- Bast (Cost: 1, Power: 1)
- Nico Minoru (Cost: 1, Power: 2)
- Adam Warlock (Cost: 2, Power: 0)
- Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Agent Venom (Cost: 2, Power: 5)
- Cassandra Nova (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)
- Esme Cuckoo (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)
- Gorr (Cost: 6, Power: -1)
With this deck, the aim is to deploy as many cards as possible to utilize the abilities of Gorr and Prodigy. Apart from that, Bast and Agent Venom can be used to increase the Power of Cassandra, Iron Man, Gorr, and other low-power units.
Furthermore, Ravonna Renslayer can reduce the cost of most cards in this deck, and Nico Minoru, Cassandra, and Mystique can disrupt the opponent's game plan.
Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap: