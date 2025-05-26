Marvel Snap Xorn card: Synergies, counters, and more

Nuverse is about to release the Marvel Snap Xorn card as a Series 5 unit. It will cost two energy to deploy and contribute three energy to its location. Since Xorn moves any three or four-cost cards that are played in its location, players can expect to find it Disrupt or Move Archetypes. Additionally, it is cheap to deploy, allowing the player to use its ability throughout the battle.

This article further highlights the details of the Marvel Snap Xorn card.

Marvel Snap Xorn card: Everything you need to know

Xorn is the last card that is set to release in the New X-Men season, and its details are given below:

Stats

Cost: 2

Power: 3

Description: After ANY 3 or 4-Cost card is played here, move it to another location.

Rarity: Series 5

Xorn's ability explained

Xorn's ability to move any three or four-cost card played in its location to another one takes effect against friendly and enemy cards. As such, this card can be used in Disrupt and Move decks.

Notably, the card's ability is not labeled as 'Ongoing.' As a result, players can't use cards like the Enchantress to counter Xorn.

Since Xorn moves his target card after it is played, the latter will perform its ability in Xorn's lane and then be moved.

Synergies

Any cards that gain buffs when other cards are moved are good pairs for the Marvel Snap Xorn card. A few examples are:

Hydra Stomper: Hydra gains +1 Power whenever one of your cards is moved. Therefore, it can get buffs throughout the battle when used with Xorn.

Hydra gains +1 Power whenever one of your cards is moved. Therefore, it can get buffs throughout the battle when used with Xorn. Vulture: Vulture is a three-cost card that gains +3 Power when moved. As a result, players can aim to trigger its ability using Xorn.

Vulture is a three-cost card that gains +3 Power when moved. As a result, players can aim to trigger its ability using Xorn. Redwing: When Redwing is moved for the first time, it places one of your cards from the hand to its old location. This ability can be easily triggered using the Marvel Snap Xorn card.

When Redwing is moved for the first time, it places one of your cards from the hand to its old location. This ability can be easily triggered using the Marvel Snap Xorn card. Scream: Scream steals 2 Power from an enemy card when the latter moves. Players can use this ability to steal Power of Xorn's targets.

Counters

Any cards that can directly target Xorn or use its ability to gain an advantage are good counters. A few examples are:

Red Guardian: Red Guardian afflicts the enemy's lowest card in its location with -2 Power and removes its text. This ability can target Xorn.

Red Guardian afflicts the enemy's lowest card in its location with -2 Power and removes its text. This ability can target Xorn. Vulture: Since Xorn moves all 3-Cost cards, the opponent can also trigger its effect to boost their vulture.

Since Xorn moves all 3-Cost cards, the opponent can also trigger its effect to boost their vulture. Kingpin: This card steals 2 Powers from an enemy card that moves to its location. This effect can steal power from the players' cards.

