Marvel Snap Elixir card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Elixir card is arriving soon, and it will have the ability to revive one of your cards destroyed in the previous turn. As a result, players can expect to see this card in the Destroy archetype, paired with cards like Deathlok and Carnage. Additionally, it is a two-cost card, so players can deploy it early to consistently revive cards throughout the game.

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Elixir card.

Marvel Snap Elixir card: All you need to know

Here are the details of the Marvel Snap Elixir card:

Stats

Cost: 2

2 Power: 3

3 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 On Reveal ability: One of your cards destroyed last turn gets revived here.

Elixir's ability

The Elixir card resurrects one of your cards that was destroyed the previous turn. Therefore, it will not revive multiple cards. Additionally, the ability will only be triggered for cards that stay destroyed. As a result, cards like Deadpool, X-23, and Wolverine cannot be revived, as they resurrect themselves.

Synergies

Any cards that fit the Destroy archetype are good teammates for Elixir. A few examples are given below:

Firehair: The Marvel Snap Firehair card repeats the On Reveal ability of destroyed cards. Players can destroy a card to repeat its ability with Firehair, and resurrect it on the next turn with Elixir.

The Marvel Snap Firehair card repeats the On Reveal ability of destroyed cards. Players can destroy a card to repeat its ability with Firehair, and resurrect it on the next turn with Elixir. Deathlok: Deathlok destroys all other cards in its location. These cards can later be resurrected by Elixir.

Deathlok destroys all other cards in its location. These cards can later be resurrected by Elixir. Attuma: Attuma destroys a card with lower power in its location.

Attuma destroys a card with lower power in its location. Misery: The Misery card repeats the On Reveal ability of your cards here and then destroys them.

Also read: Snap Packs in Marvel Snap

Counters

Any cards that can disrupt On Reveal or Destroy abilities can counter the Marvel Snap Elixir card. A few examples are:

Fenris Wolf: Fenris Wolf resurrects your opponent's strongest discarded or destroyed card. Therefore, it may steal a destroyed card before it gets resurrected.

Fenris Wolf resurrects your opponent's strongest discarded or destroyed card. Therefore, it may steal a destroyed card before it gets resurrected. Cosmo : Cosmo blocks the On Reveal abilities of all cards here. Hence, it can be used to shut down Elixir.

: Cosmo blocks the On Reveal abilities of all cards here. Hence, it can be used to shut down Elixir. Armor: Cards in Armor's location cannot be destroyed.

