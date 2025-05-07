Our best Qing build in Black Beacon helps players choose the best in-game items to optimize the character's kit. Qing is the latest 5-star character from the Destruction class who uses the water element and can deal AoE Burst and critical damage with her skills. Her passive skill is her kit’s core ability that enhances her basic attacks. Players can use her as a primary damage dealer in their teams, especially with Water-type characters.
This article provides the best Ancient Marks, skills-upgrading priority, teams, Potential, and more to build Qing in Black Beacon.
Best Ancient Marks for the Qing build in Black Beacon
Here are the recommended Ancient Marks for the best Qing build in Black Beacon:
- Locked Flood Dragon (10-slot): A must-have Ancient Mark for Qing. It increases the damage of her next basic attack for three seconds after her basic skills land on enemies.
- Tiger Might (5-slot): It buffs her enhanced damage (can’t stack).
- Jade Crane (5-slot): It buffs her ultimate skill damage (can’t stack).
- Shining Star (5-slot): It increases the charge rate of her ultimate skill.
Qing’s passive enhances her basic attack after her basic skills 1 and 2 land on enemies. This mechanism perfectly aligns with the effect of the Locked Flood Dragon that increases her basic attack damage.
Tiger Might is best for boosting her damage since her attacks can inflict enhanced damage. Jade Crane and Shining Star are perfect to boost her ultimate skill damage, thus increasing her overall damage output.
While choosing stats for the above Ancient Marks, players can select critical damage, critical hit rate, and attack. One can also use pierce and water damage for the sub-stats.
Skills-upgrading priorities for the best Qing build in Black Beacon
Here are the skills-upgrading priorities, from highest to lowest, for the best Qing build in Black Beacon:
- Water Server (Passive Skill)
- Azure Ripple (Skill 2)
- Rapid Blue (Skill 1)
- Fearsome Tide (Combo)
- Blade Mastery (Ultimate Skill)
- Water Blade (Basic Attack)
Focus on maxing out Water Server, Azure Ripple, and Rapid Blue skills. After that, players can use their resources to upgrade others.
Weapons for the best Qing build in Black Beacon
Below are the best weapons for the Qing build in Black Beacon:
- Phoenix Flare (3-star): Boosts her water damage by 2.16%.
- Phoenix Flare - Enhance (4-star): Boosts her water damage by 3.6%.
- Bieyunshui (5-star): Boosts her water damage by 7.2%. The weapon also increases the damage of Wave Slicer by 16%. Every time Wave Slicer is unable to land a critical hit, the critical hit of the final hit in the next Wave Slice increases by 10%. This effect is removed when the final hit scores a critical hit.
Players don’t necessarily need her Signature Weapon to boost her drop rate. Instead, they can max out Phoenix Flare - Enhance for water damage boost and aim for a critical build with Ancient Marks.
Best teams for Qing build in Black Beacon
Players can use the following Black Beacon characters for Qing:
- Asti: She can provide a decent healing, boosting Qing’s survivability.
- Zero: She can buff Qing’s attack.
- Enki: He can reduce the enemy’s damage resistance.
- Ming: She can cover frontline characters with a flame that deals damage over time.
Players can also use Hephae, Azi, and Logos with Qing as alternatives.
Best Potential for Qing build in Black Beacon
The recommended Potential for the best Qing build in Black Beacon is Level 3 (P3). P3 generates a water wave that deals 300% enhanced damage whenever she releases Swift Blade and Abyssal Calm. She releases Swift Blade when her skill 1 hits the target, and Abyssal Calm when her skill 2 hits. This effect significantly enhances her damage output.
Talents and Breakthrough materials for Qing build in Black Beacon
Below are the effects of Qing’s Talent at every level and the materials required to upgrade them:
Talent 1 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 1): She gains damage immunity and Super Armor while channeling Wave Slicer.
Breakthrough materials
- Moonlit Red Stone x 6
- Original Test Tube x 3
- Orelium x 2,700
Talent 2 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 2): Increases the attack range of Wave Slicer.
Breakthrough materials
- Moonlit Red Stone x 18
- Original Test Tube x 9
- Orelium x 2,700
Talent 3 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 3): Increases attack by 5%.
Breakthrough materials:
- Carnelian Marrow x 12
- Original Flask x 6
- Orelium x 16,200
Talent 4 ( unlocks at Breakthrough level 4): Increases the damage of her Swift Blade and Abyssal Calm by 40%.
Breakthrough materials:
- Carnelian Marrow x 18
- Original Flask x 9
- Orelium x 16,200
Talent 5 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 5): Increases critical damage by 15%.
Breakthrough materials:
- Imprint of Red Marrow x 8
- Original Cauldron x 4
- Orelium x 36,000
That concludes our guide to the best Qing build in Black Beacon.