How to level up quickly in Black Beacon

Some preparations will help you level up quickly in Black Beacon. Upgrading your account means leveling up your Seer’s level (in-game account). You must farm the required number of Visions to surpass the current level. Doing so helps you unlock in-game content and get various in-game items as rewards.

Do note that you can play the game at your own pace and level up gradually. However, leveling up quickly gives access to the end-game content and expands farming sources sooner. Using the right strategy will help you achieve this goal.

Best tips to level up quickly in Black Beacon

Here are the best tips that help you level up quickly in Black Beacon:

1) Build a robust team

Li Chi is one of the best DPS to build for a team (Image via Glohow)

Almost all characters in Black Beacon can help you progress through the game with proper upgrades. However, building a robust team will help you clear the story, kill bosses, and clear farming stages smoothly and quickly. So, aim for obtaining, building, and creating a team around the robust characters in the current meta. Note that you must prioritize building the damage dealers.

Here are some of the best teams:

Team 1: Florence, Ming, and Zero

This team relies on the DPS character, Florence, doing the most damage while Zero buffs her attack. The elemental buff from the Fire-type Ming will help you deal high elemental damage and trigger the Burning anomaly.

Team 2: Li Chi, Azi, Viola/Asti

This team boosts Li Chi's survivability so he can deal massive single-target damage to enemies. Using Asti’s healing will ensure his survivability. Azi can debuff enemies, allowing Li Chi to deal high damage. You can also use Sheilders like Ninsar for survivability. On the other hand, Viola will help trigger the Electrocute elemental anomaly and deal damage to enemies.

2) Learn the combat style of every character you use

Li Chi's tutorial (Image via Glohow)

You can complete each unit’s tutorial from the Character menu. The tutorials will help you learn the character’s kit and skills rotation. This aids in building the characters and maximizing their potential, resulting in a smooth progression.

3) Clear main and side story stages

Clear main story stages to earn Visions (Image via Glohow)

Unarguably, the best source for Vision is the game's main and side story stages. Consider clearing them as soon as possible if you want to level up quickly in Black Beacon. Note that stages that only feature stories won’t grant Vision. Basically, you will get Vision on the stages where you spend the in-game stamina, Clarity.

You get varying amounts of Vision from each stage, with higher stages rewarding more. Note that the main story stages in hard mode only give Rune Shards based on the stars you obtain. So, prioritize completing the main and side story stages as quickly as possible.

4) Complete dailies and weeklies

Daily quests in P.E. Bonus (Image via Glohow)

You can access Daily and Weekly quests from the P.E Bonus section. After the story, completing them should be your priority if you want to level up quickly in Black Beacon.

P.E. Bonus offers seven Daily quests that refresh every day. Completing each grants you two points. There are five-point milestones, each granting 100 Vision. So, you can complete five Daily quests and obtain 500 Visions every day.

Similarly, P.E. Bonus offers nine Weekly quests, refreshing every week. There are five-point milestones, with each granting 1200 Visions. You can complete five Weekly quests and get 6000 Visions every week. So, complete Daily and Weekly quests to level up quickly in Black Beacon.

Also read: Black Beacon coupon codes

5) Participate in events

Play events to level up quickly (Image via Glohow)

Glohow features some events that grant Visions as a reward, and completing them can help you level up quickly in Black Beacon. As of the global launch, you can complete missions in the Wall Shadow’s Sightings to earn Visions. There are multiple missions divided into seven stages. Each mission grants 100 Vision.

You can keep an eye on similar missions in future updates, complete them, and level up quickly in Black Beacon. Additionally, the second type of events to focus on are those that grant Clarity. You must spend Clarity to level up, so gather as much as possible. The events also grant other rewards, such as free pulls and development materials.

6) Clear every Resource stage you unlock

Library Recurrence Resource stage (Image via Glohow)

You can find the Resources tab at the bottom in the story section. They are the best sources for Visions, helping you level up quickly in Black Beacon. The Resources section has three categories: Stats, Breakthrough, and Skill. Each category contains three sub-categories. Clearing those stages grants materials for upgrading weapons, characters, and your Seer level. Here are the details:

Stats

Library Recurrence: Character XP materials

Character XP materials Forge of Vulcan: Weapon XP materials

Weapon XP materials Orelium Haven: For in-game currency, Orelium

Breakthrough

Elemental Analysis: Elemental Breakthrough materials

Elemental Breakthrough materials Veins of Vastness: Weapon Breakthrough materials

Weapon Breakthrough materials Moonlit Secret Realm: Character Breakthrough materials

Skill

Fantasia: Skill upgrade materials

Skill upgrade materials Laws: Skill upgrade materials

Skill upgrade materials Ancient: Skill upgrade materials

Skill upgrade materials Blossoms: Skill upgrade materials

You will find four stages based on difficulties in each sub-category: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Extreme. Every stage grants 100 Visions. Clearing the stages for the first time is manual. You can sweep the already cleared stages. However, you must obtain three stars by completing three missions in every stage to unlock the sweep feature.

You can get 100 Visions as a first-time clear reward, as well as every time you sweep each stage. Glohow also features a time-limited event catered to the Resources stages. Clearing Resources stages during these sorts of events grants double the reward. So, avail these events every time they arrive to level up quickly in Black Beacon.

