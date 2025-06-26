Brawl Stars Alli Value Pack: Cost and rewards explained

The Brawl Stars Alli Value Pack unlocks the latest Mythic Brawler introduced in the Brawl Talk on June 21, 2025. Characterized as an Assassin, Alli thrives in water and can move at a speed of 770 units. Unlike other Brawlers, she has two different Traits; one allows her to walk on water while the other increases her movement speed and attack range when the enemy's health falls below 50%.
That being said, this article highlights the composition of the Brawl Stars Alli Value Pack.
Cost of the Brawl Stars Alli Value Pack
Similar to the other purchasable items, the Brawl Stars Alli Value Pack has different prices based on the geographical region of players. For instance, the same bundle costs 1,799 INR in India, while those living in the United States must spend 19.99 USD to obtain it.
If you don't want to spend money to buy the Brawler, then you can wait till July 3, 2025, after which Alli will be available in Starr Road for 1900 credits.
Rewards included in the Brawl Stars Alli Value Pack
If you wish to purchase this bundle, you will receive several rewards alongside access to Alli. These include: 80 Gems, 5000 Coins, 8 Pins + Spray, and Hunter-Gatherer Alli skin. You can use Coins to upgrade the existing Brawler or purchase their Gadget, Star Power, and Gears.
Meanwhile, the offered Gems have various uses, including in-app purchases, unlocking of Brawlers, and obtaining skins. Furthermore, you can also use it as a supplement currency when you have a shortage of Coins or Power Points.
The eight Pins and Spray can be used to express yourself during Brawl Stars matches. The Pins act as emojis and are displayed above the Brawler's face to tease opponents. On the other hand, you can use Spray to make a pattern on the playing field to frustrate your opponent further.
Lastly, the Hunter-Gatherer Alli skin transforms the Brawler to look like a cave human with a rough appearance. After equipping this skin, Alli wears clothes made of animal skin and boasts a big bone as his weapon. Furthermore, she wears an animal's face as a mask that has a long bone connected at the back.
