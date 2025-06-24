Best Brawlers in Brawl Stars after June 2025 balance changes

Brawlers in Brawl Stars underwent various stat adjustments in the latest balance changes on June 24, 2025, impacting their overall performances. Some critters like Rosa, Fang, and Charlie got their respective damage buffs, while fighters like Chester and Juju got a reduction in their Super's charge rate. Consequently, some of your favourite Brawlers are back at the top of the domination chart, while others either maintained their position or fell off in the current meta.

This article highlights some of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars after the June 2025 update.

List of top-performing Brawlers in Brawl Stars after June 2025 balance changes

1) Lily

Lily is a Mythic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Lily’s one of the best assassin picks that you can rely on, thanks to her Vanish Gadget and supercharged playstyle. The trick with her Vanish is predicting where enemies will move so you don’t reappear in front of a tank.

Trending

Chase down weakened Brawlers, charge your Super behind walls or in bushes, and use her Spiky Star Power for explosive burst damage. Always pre-load your ammo before diving in with her Super.

2) Gray

Gray is a Mythic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

This guy’s back on top with the Fake Injury Star Power combined with the Shield Gear. At full health, Gray takes 50% less damage, and that shield refresh makes it difficult for enemies to chip him down.

His Super remains an amazing finisher or tool to escape bad situations. Pair this with his Another Dimension Hypercharge for bonus shields on teleport, and you’ve got yourself one of the best performing Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

Also read: How to get Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon for free

3) Amber

Amber is a Legendary rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Amber’s still one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars due to the auto-aim accuracy. Use her Super to place her puddles strategically to deny passage to the enemy and have good area control. Her Dancing Flames Gadget can obliterate assassins and tanks trying to rush you, especially in modes like Heist, where you can melt stationary targets with ease.

4) Juju

Juju is an Artillery-class Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Juju thrives behind cover, outranging close-range Brawlers while dishing out solid damage. Stay grounded to get that bonus damage, and use her Voodoo Chile Gadget for a perfect slow-and-burst combo when an aggressive Brawler pushes in. Juju’s effectiveness spikes on maps filled with cover and tight corridors, making her one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars in the current meta.

Also read: How to get Brawl Stars Persephone Lumi skin for free

5) Jae-yong

Jae-yong is a Mythic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Jae-yong is one of the best support Brawlers in Brawl Stars. His Work Mode increases your speed for quick rotations and dodging. Meanwhile, Party Mode dishes out solid damage while healing teammates. Always prioritize supporting your team over damage dealing. His quick reload speed ensures your allies stay alive through heavy fights.

6) Finx

Finx is a Controller-class Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Finx is one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars, thanks to his powerful time manipulation ability. To maximize his damage, aim to hit enemies with both the middle and at least one side projectile of his main attack.

His Super is excellent for controlling choke points, forcing the opposing team to scatter or change lanes. You can amplify this pressure by activating the Hieroglyph Halt Star Power, which slows down enemy reload speeds.

Also read: All nine Hypercharges revealed in Brawl Talk (June 2025) explained

7) Bea

Bea is an Epic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Bea continues to shine as a reliable tank counter and lane control specialist in the current meta. Her Super's ability to slow down enemies alongside her Rattled Hive Gadget can shut down most aggressive Brawlers before they even reach you.

Her charged shots are still devastating, especially against slower or larger hitbox targets like Frank and El Primo. These make her one of the best mid-range Brawlers in Brawl Stars.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More