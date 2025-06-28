Brawl Stars: How to get Starr Park Player Icon for free

The Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars is currently available for free, and you can claim it via the voucher redemption process. It allows you to modify your profile's display picture to match the Starr Park theme with colorful texts and a random Starr Drops showcased at the top. Various fun rides are visible in the background, with a green field to further justify the title.

Ad

This article provides tips to acquire the latest Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars.

Method to obtain a free Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the required steps:

Launch the game on your mobile device and minimize it. Do not quit the game. Head to the offer redemption webpage via the custom URL, containing the voucher code. Select the Claim Reward button. This will redirect you to the game. Finally, choose the Claim button to complete the process.

Note that the voucher code offered by Supercell usually has a short deadline and it expires few weeks/months. Thus, you must claim it urgently to obtain the latest Starr Park Player Icon.

Ad

Also read: How to get Sheep Player Icon

Troubleshooting tips

Offer redemption option (Image via Supercell)

If you face any difficulty while obtaining the reward, then the issue either lies with your network connection or your mobile. In such circumstances, follow the given tips as they might help you claim the free offer:

Ad

Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same.

A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same. Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers and receive constant updates.

Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers and receive constant updates. Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried-and-tested method leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars.

This is the most tried-and-tested method leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars. Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, change your device. Use your friend's or family's mobile and retry the steps mentioned above.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More