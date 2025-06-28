Brawl Stars: How to get Starr Park Player Icon for free

The Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars is currently available for free, and you can claim it via the voucher redemption process. It allows you to modify your profile's display picture to match the Starr Park theme with colorful texts and a random Starr Drops showcased at the top. Various fun rides are visible in the background, with a green field to further justify the title.
This article provides tips to acquire the latest Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars.
Method to obtain a free Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars
Here are the required steps:
- Launch the game on your mobile device and minimize it. Do not quit the game.
- Head to the offer redemption webpage via the custom URL, containing the voucher code.
- Select the Claim Reward button. This will redirect you to the game.
- Finally, choose the Claim button to complete the process.
Note that the voucher code offered by Supercell usually has a short deadline and it expires few weeks/months. Thus, you must claim it urgently to obtain the latest Starr Park Player Icon.
Also read: How to get Sheep Player Icon
Troubleshooting tips
If you face any difficulty while obtaining the reward, then the issue either lies with your network connection or your mobile. In such circumstances, follow the given tips as they might help you claim the free offer:
- Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same.
- Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers and receive constant updates.
- Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried-and-tested method leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Starr Park Player Icon in Brawl Stars.
- Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, change your device. Use your friend's or family's mobile and retry the steps mentioned above.
