Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 23, 2025): All changes and bug fixes explained

The Brawl Stars maintenance break scheduled to occur today, January 23, 2025, is set to introduce some improvements and bug fixes. Such breaks are common when a title goes through a major update, like the Brawl Stars Toy Story collaboration that recently took place. This patch introduced tons of fresh content to the game, including two new Brawlers and one limited-time character: Buzz Lightyear.

Let's look at the revealed bug fixes and changes to arrive after the ongoing Brawl Stars maintenance break.

Brawl Stars maintenance today (January 23, 2025): Everything we know so far

Expand Tweet

Trending

The bugs rectified in the ongoing Brawl Stars maintenance break include the one that allows the Starrhorse Berry Skin to stack damage and heal in a Hypercharged state. Furthermore, some other minor fixes and changes will be introduced to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Since the developer hasn't revealed these minor fixes, they can't be known before the Brawl Stars maintenance break ends.

Also Read: "It's unplayable right now": Brawl Stars community annoyed with the free Brawler

Who are the latest Brawlers introduced in Brawl Stars?

Supercell introduced two new Brawlers — Meeple and Ollie — in the recent Toy Story collaboration update. Furthermore, they released Buzz Lightyear as a limited-time Brawler, complementing the ongoing season.

Below are the specialties of the two permanent Brawlers:

Meeple

Meeple has a knack for different board games and their rules. However, it is always the first to break them at the first opportunity.

Meeple is skilled at throwing projectiles that steer toward the nearby foe. Its Super allows all teammates to shoot through obstacles at enemies that lie within its Super. Furthermore, this Brawler can trap an enemy by creating multiple dice around them.

This fresh Brawler can be obtained by collecting enough Pizza Slices at the Pizza Planet event and using them to purchase the character from the Pizza Planet Shop.

Ollie

Ollie is another character introduced in the Toy Story collaboration event. He rides a hoverboard while listening to classic hip-hop music in his boombox. Ollie can emit soundwaves as his basic attack that reaches long distances and damages multiple enemies.

His Super allows him to dash forward and deal damage to those within his range. It lets Ollie drag enemies toward him and follow them wherever they go. The Super also renders affected enemies incapable of attacking and using their abilities for a fixed period.

More articles related to Brawl Stars by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback