Brawl Stars maintenance update (September 29, 2025): Everything you need to know

Brawl Stars underwent a quick maintenance break today (September 29, 2025), receiving some bug fixes. You will receive free rewards as compensation from the in-game shop for the inconvenience caused. The break occurred at around 5:30 am (UTC+0) today and ended at 6:30 am (UTC+0).Read on to learn about the changes the break has made to the game.All features of the Brawl Stars maintenance update (September 29, 2025)Here are the features of the maintenance break:The issue where Angelo's main attack with the activated Hypercharge lost damage over time when he went a little too far from the target has been fixed.The issue where Mina wasn't healing herself with her Zum Zum Zum Star Power while using High Scorer Mina's Chroma skins has been fixed.The issue where the description of Mina's Super was incorrectly showing &quot;Duration&quot; instead of &quot;Damage&quot; has been fixed.How will you be compensated for the maintenance break?Head to the in-game shop and claim Rails to progress in the event's reward track (Image via Supercell)You will get five Rails from the in-game shop as compensation for the break. These are a limited-time currency of the ongoing collaboration with Subway Surfers. They are used to progress the event's reward track, which offers tons of cosmetics and resources, including Boom Boxes, Jake Ollie skin, coins, Power Points, Credits, Gems, Bling, Pin, Emotes, and Starr Drops.Other ways to earn Rails in Brawl StarsCollect as many Rails as possible to make the most of the Subway Surfer collaboration (Image via Supercell)Here are some ways to earn Rails in the game:Rails have temporarily replaced Starr Drop rewards as Daily Wins during the crossover.Complete special event quests.Participate in limited-time contests, leaderboards, and club-centered events when they go live.Rails are also occasionally given away by Brawl Stars' content creators via social media.A total of 624 Rails can be collected across event sources to complete the event track. Note that they don't upgrade Brawlers or affect match performance.