Brawl Stars #MortisGames community event: Everything you need to know

The Brawl Stars #MortisGames community event is currently live and will be available till July 8, 2025. Naturally, Mortis is the star Brawler, and the two main objectives of this event revolve around him. If you haven't unlocked Mortis yet, then you can claim him during the event period. As a Mythic rarity Brawler, he boasts moderate health and immense speed (thanks to his quick dashes).

That being said, this article highlights the intricacies of the Brawl Stars #MortisGames community event.

Two global milestone bars in the Brawl Stars #MortisGames community event

Unlike in other community events, you have to fill two milestone bars instead of one to get all the rewards associated with the Brawl Stars #MortisGames community event. One tracks the number of takedowns you score as Mortis, and the other counts how many times he gets defeated.

The community goal is to acquire 300 million takedowns and 300 million Mortis defeats, respectively. So, you must use Mortis in regular games to help the community reach the final objective sooner. Remember to target Mortis more than other Brawlers during the next five days.

Event rewards and Gem giveaway

The two reward bars in this event (Image via Supercell)

As you help fill these milestone bars, you’ll earn rewards including five Starr Drops on each bar, two Dead Boxes, a special Mortis Pin, a Legendary Starr Drop, and even Mortis’ Hypercharge. Furthermore, you will also get two Player Icons dedicated to the Brawler.

Meanwhile, ten lucky players will win a massive 999,991 Gems each. You have to share your best Mortis play on social media using the hashtags #MortisGames and #BrawlStars to be eligible for this reward. At the end of the event, ten random winners will be chosen from the submissions.

Bonus events and new challenges

The Dodge Brawl game mode (Image via Supercell)

Alongside the Brawl Stars #MortisGames community event, there are other challenges that you can enjoy. By completing the latest Icarus Bonnie skin challenge, you will get a free Brawler's skin based on the character from Greek mythology, Icarus.

Additionally, the sports-inspired game modes are rotating daily, including the all-new Dodge Brawl, where you have to hit your opponent with a ball to defeat them. The first team to destroy ten of the opponents achieves victory.

Meanwhile, the Mega Pig event is back with the latest game modes to help you win rewards with your club. You can also engage in the Hypercharged Unleashed event, featuring the five new Hypercharges for Lumi, Draco, Bonnie, Shade, and Doug. This will help you gain knowledge and experience with their Hypercharges before you officially purchase them from the in-game shop.

