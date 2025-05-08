Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass has arrived. This progression-based reward track will grant crucial in-game resources like Coins and Credits throughout the season. Additionally, there are two premium variants of this Pass that rewards more resources, exclusive skins, and other decorations.
This article highlights costs, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass.
Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass: Everything you need to know
Duration
The Season 38 Brawl Pass went live on May 1, 2025, and it will be available till June 5. In Brawl Stars, new Seasonal Passes go live on first Thursday of every month.
Cost
The prices of two premium variants of the Seasonal Pass: Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are charged in local currency, and vary based on the player's geographcial locations. Players in the USA can purchase the Brawl Pass for 6.99 USD and the Brawl Pass Plus for 9.99 USD.
Notably, you can buy the Brawl Pass Plus from the official Supercell Store website to get 350 bonus points for the Supercell ID Rewards and immediate 30% pass progression.
Rewards
All rewards in the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass are listed below:
Players who purchase the Brawl Pass will get access to all the Free Tier and Brawl Pass rewards. Similary, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus will grant access to Brawl Pass and Pass Plus rewards.
How to advance in the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass
Players can advance through the Seasonal Pass by collecting Brawl Pass XP. Here are some of the ways to collect it:
- Levelling up Brawlers that are in the roster.
- Completing the temporary quests for the season. These quests are the main sources of Brawl XP.
- Using XP Doublers to get extra experience points.
- Claiming the free XP by tapping on the new banners when events change.
