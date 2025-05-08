Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 08, 2025 18:27 IST
The Season 38 Brawl Pass is currently live (Image via Sueprcell)
The Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass has arrived. This progression-based reward track will grant crucial in-game resources like Coins and Credits throughout the season. Additionally, there are two premium variants of this Pass that rewards more resources, exclusive skins, and other decorations.

This article highlights costs, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass: Everything you need to know

Duration

The Season 38 Brawl Pass went live on May 1, 2025, and it will be available till June 5. In Brawl Stars, new Seasonal Passes go live on first Thursday of every month.

Cost

The prices of two premium variants of the Seasonal Pass: Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are charged in local currency, and vary based on the player's geographcial locations. Players in the USA can purchase the Brawl Pass for 6.99 USD and the Brawl Pass Plus for 9.99 USD.

Notably, you can buy the Brawl Pass Plus from the official Supercell Store website to get 350 bonus points for the Supercell ID Rewards and immediate 30% pass progression.

Rewards

All rewards in the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass are listed below:

MilestonesFree tier rewardsBrawl Pass
Brawl Pass Plus
Free500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin-
2100 Credits100 Credits-
3Starr Drop100 Bling-
41000 Coin1000 Coin1500 Coin
5Starr DropPlayer Pin-
6100 Credits100 Credits-
7Starr Drop100 Bling-
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropClapping Player Pin-
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points
1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling-
12100 Credits100 Credits-
13Starr DropPlayer Pin-
141000 Coins1000 Coins-
15Starr Drop100 Bling-
16100 Credits100 Credits-
17Starr DropPlayer Pin-
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling-
201000 Coins1000 Coins-
21Starr DropNew Spray Tag-
22100 Credit100 Credit-
23Starr Drop100 Bling-
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points-
25Starr DropUnlock a free brawler (up to epic) or Progress for the next brawler-
26100 Credits100 Credits-
27Starr Drop100 Bling-
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin-
301000 Coins1000 Coins-
31Starr Drop100 Bling-
32100 Credits100 Credits-
33Starr DropSad Player Pin-
341000 Coins1000 Coins-
35Starr Drop100 Bling-
36100 Credits100 Credits-
37Starr DropPlayer Pin-
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling-
401000 Coins1000 Coins-
41Starr DropPlayer Pin-
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling-
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropNew Player Icon-
46100 Credits100 Credits
Injustice Smasher Bibi Skin and an emote
47Starr Drop100 Bling-
481000 Coins1000 Coins
Tsukumogami Piper and an emote
49100 Credits100 Credits-
50Legendary Starr DropKasa-Obake Piper, a Profile Icon, and an emote
Wasabi Warrior
Players who purchase the Brawl Pass will get access to all the Free Tier and Brawl Pass rewards. Similary, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus will grant access to Brawl Pass and Pass Plus rewards.

How to advance in the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass

Players can advance through the Seasonal Pass by collecting Brawl Pass XP. Here are some of the ways to collect it:

  • Levelling up Brawlers that are in the roster.
  • Completing the temporary quests for the season. These quests are the main sources of Brawl XP.
  • Using XP Doublers to get extra experience points.
  • Claiming the free XP by tapping on the new banners when events change.

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

