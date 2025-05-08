Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass has arrived. This progression-based reward track will grant crucial in-game resources like Coins and Credits throughout the season. Additionally, there are two premium variants of this Pass that rewards more resources, exclusive skins, and other decorations.

This article highlights costs, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass: Everything you need to know

Duration

The Season 38 Brawl Pass went live on May 1, 2025, and it will be available till June 5. In Brawl Stars, new Seasonal Passes go live on first Thursday of every month.

Cost

The prices of two premium variants of the Seasonal Pass: Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are charged in local currency, and vary based on the player's geographcial locations. Players in the USA can purchase the Brawl Pass for 6.99 USD and the Brawl Pass Plus for 9.99 USD.

Notably, you can buy the Brawl Pass Plus from the official Supercell Store website to get 350 bonus points for the Supercell ID Rewards and immediate 30% pass progression.

Rewards

All rewards in the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass are listed below:

Milestones Free tier rewards Brawl Pass Brawl Pass Plus Free 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop Player Pin - 2 100 Credits 100 Credits - 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 4 1000 Coin 1000 Coin 1500 Coin 5 Starr Drop Player Pin - 6 100 Credits 100 Credits - 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 9 Starr Drop Clapping Player Pin - 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 12 100 Credits 100 Credits - 13 Starr Drop Player Pin - 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 16 100 Credits 100 Credits - 17 Starr Drop Player Pin - 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 19 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 21 Starr Drop New Spray Tag - 22 100 Credit 100 Credit - 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points - 25 Starr Drop Unlock a free brawler (up to epic) or Progress for the next brawler - 26 100 Credits 100 Credits - 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 29 Starr Drop Player Pin - 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 32 100 Credits 100 Credits - 33 Starr Drop Sad Player Pin - 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 36 100 Credits 100 Credits - 37 Starr Drop Player Pin - 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 39 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 41 Starr Drop Player Pin - 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop New Player Icon - 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Injustice Smasher Bibi Skin and an emote 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Tsukumogami Piper and an emote 49 100 Credits 100 Credits - 50 Legendary Starr Drop Kasa-Obake Piper, a Profile Icon, and an emote Wasabi Warrior

Players who purchase the Brawl Pass will get access to all the Free Tier and Brawl Pass rewards. Similary, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus will grant access to Brawl Pass and Pass Plus rewards.

How to advance in the Brawl Stars Season 38 Brawl Pass

Players can advance through the Seasonal Pass by collecting Brawl Pass XP. Here are some of the ways to collect it:

Levelling up Brawlers that are in the roster.

Completing the temporary quests for the season. These quests are the main sources of Brawl XP.

Using XP Doublers to get extra experience points.

Claiming the free XP by tapping on the new banners when events change.

