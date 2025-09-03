Brawl Stars September update patch notes (2025): Subway Surfer collab, new Brawlers, and more

Brawl Stars is set to receive an update today (September 3, 2025), and all the details have been released in-game, revealing a Subway Surfers crossover, Brawl-O-Ween event, new Brawlers and skins, Hyperchanges, balance adjustments, and bug fixes. Check out the official Brawl Stars September update patch notes below.All the features of the September 3 update in Brawl Stars (2025)Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers collaborationIn this event, players will travel through four different cities, where they can use the new temporary Subway Supers, play the new Subway Run game mode, and unlock Subway Surfers rewards, such as the Jake Ollie skin, and more.Also read: How to get a free Brawl Pass PlusBrawl-O-Ween eventThis year, Brawl-O-Ween is arriving earlier than expected, alongside a dedicated event in which players can collect Candy for rewards and test their skill against terrifying bosses from a dark, unknown dimension.New BrawlersMina (Mythic Damage Dealer)Trait: A bar starts filling up after each attack, showing how long Mina has to use her next stage attack. If time expires, the attack cycle goes back to one.Main attack: Capoeira ComboSuper: Furacao 3000Star Power 1: Zum Zum ZumStar Power 2: Blown AwayGadge 1: WindmillGadget 2: Capo-What?Title: The HurricaneZiggy (Mythic Controller)Main attack: TA-DA!Super: Ziggy's Fantastical StormStar Power 1: ThunderstruckStar Power 2: The Great ZigginiGadget 1: Electric ShuffleGadget 2: Now you see meTitle: The GreatAlso read: Is Brawl Stars pay-to-win in 2025?HyperchargesBrawl Stars @BrawlStarsLINKBrawl Talk is here! 👐https://youtu.be/Gu4Of84c4ek 🚇 Subway Surfers Collab!💥 8 New Hypercharges📦 A new way to unlock Brawlers!🌪️ 2 new Brawlers: Mina and Ziggy🎃 Brawl-o-ween Event!🏃 And more!#BrawlTalk #BrawlStars #SubwaySurfersOllie: The Brawler can now jump. His muscle blast area is larger and doesn't consume ammo when it begins charging.Bryon: The Brawler's Super now fires the main attack in multiple directions from the point of impact.Finx: Triggers an extra Super area around him that follows his movement.Jae-Yong: During Hypercharge, the Brawler's Super has a reduced cooldown, and each Super activation is boosted.Juju: Now summons a bigger Gris-Gris that has bigger needles, higher damage, higher movement speed, and more health.Meeple: The Super covers a larger area and allows Meeple and their teammate to walk through walls and over water.Larry &amp; Lawrie: Larry can now summon a second prototype Lawrie that deals more damage and has higher health than the regular version.Trunk: The Brawler's Super now coats enemies with ants, which deal damage over time.New skinsSubway Surfers &amp; Street ArtStreetwear EmzHypebeast EmzTechwear EmzDJ PocoJam Master HankJake OllieTricky JanetFrank ByronGraffiti LeonGraffiti StuGraffiti AlliGraffiti MinaBrawl-O-WeenPlague Doctor CrowGhost Diver RicoGargoyle R-TTeen RuffsHeadless TickmanKizu KenjiAlso read: 50 funny Brawl Stars names in 2025Balance changesBuffsBibiOtisShelly8-BitChuckGaleClancyRuffsLeonTrunkNerfsR-TTaraKitMr.PBoLilyBonnieBug fixes and quality of life improvementsThe description of Gray's new Perspective to match its functionality has been fixed.The aim indicator for Brawl Ball and other thrown objects to match the correct direction has been fixed.Angelo's Super not dealing damage after Angelo is defeated has been fixed.Some Brawlers not being able to attack while carrying the trophy in Trophy Thieves have been fixed.In Spirit Wars, Towers can now hit invisible targets.All of Crows Skin's Super projectiles using the default skin effects have been fixed.Depending on the skin you use, Bull's Super Charge will now feature new VFX.Also read: 50 funny Brawl Stars club names in 2025More articles related to Brawl Stars by Sportskeeda:Best ways to get free Brawl PassBest Brawl Stars club names