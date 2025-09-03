  • home icon
  Brawl Stars September update patch notes (2025): Subway Surfer collab, new Brawlers, and more

Brawl Stars September update patch notes (2025): Subway Surfer collab, new Brawlers, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 03, 2025 08:14 GMT
Check out the content of the patch! (Image via Supercell)
Brawl Stars is getting an update (Image via Supercell)

Brawl Stars is set to receive an update today (September 3, 2025), and all the details have been released in-game, revealing a Subway Surfers crossover, Brawl-O-Ween event, new Brawlers and skins, Hyperchanges, balance adjustments, and bug fixes.

Check out the official Brawl Stars September update patch notes below.

All the features of the September 3 update in Brawl Stars (2025)

Brawl Stars x Subway Surfers collaboration

In this event, players will travel through four different cities, where they can use the new temporary Subway Supers, play the new Subway Run game mode, and unlock Subway Surfers rewards, such as the Jake Ollie skin, and more.

Brawl-O-Ween event

This year, Brawl-O-Ween is arriving earlier than expected, alongside a dedicated event in which players can collect Candy for rewards and test their skill against terrifying bosses from a dark, unknown dimension.

New Brawlers

Mina (Mythic Damage Dealer)

  • Trait: A bar starts filling up after each attack, showing how long Mina has to use her next stage attack. If time expires, the attack cycle goes back to one.
  • Main attack: Capoeira Combo
  • Super: Furacao 3000
  • Star Power 1: Zum Zum Zum
  • Star Power 2: Blown Away
  • Gadge 1: Windmill
  • Gadget 2: Capo-What?
  • Title: The Hurricane

Ziggy (Mythic Controller)

  • Main attack: TA-DA!
  • Super: Ziggy's Fantastical Storm
  • Star Power 1: Thunderstruck
  • Star Power 2: The Great Ziggini
  • Gadget 1: Electric Shuffle
  • Gadget 2: Now you see me
  • Title: The Great
Hypercharges

  • Ollie: The Brawler can now jump. His muscle blast area is larger and doesn't consume ammo when it begins charging.
  • Bryon: The Brawler's Super now fires the main attack in multiple directions from the point of impact.
  • Finx: Triggers an extra Super area around him that follows his movement.
  • Jae-Yong: During Hypercharge, the Brawler's Super has a reduced cooldown, and each Super activation is boosted.
  • Juju: Now summons a bigger Gris-Gris that has bigger needles, higher damage, higher movement speed, and more health.
  • Meeple: The Super covers a larger area and allows Meeple and their teammate to walk through walls and over water.
  • Larry & Lawrie: Larry can now summon a second prototype Lawrie that deals more damage and has higher health than the regular version.
  • Trunk: The Brawler's Super now coats enemies with ants, which deal damage over time.
New skins

Subway Surfers & Street Art

  • Streetwear Emz
  • Hypebeast Emz
  • Techwear Emz
  • DJ Poco
  • Jam Master Hank
  • Jake Ollie
  • Tricky Janet
  • Frank Byron
  • Graffiti Leon
  • Graffiti Stu
  • Graffiti Alli
  • Graffiti Mina

Brawl-O-Ween

  • Plague Doctor Crow
  • Ghost Diver Rico
  • Gargoyle R-T
  • Teen Ruffs
  • Headless Tickman
  • Kizu Kenji

Balance changes

Buffs

  • Bibi
  • Otis
  • Shelly
  • 8-Bit
  • Chuck
  • Gale
  • Clancy
  • Ruffs
  • Leon
  • Trunk

Nerfs

  • R-T
  • Tara
  • Kit
  • Mr.P
  • Bo
  • Lily
  • Bonnie

Bug fixes and quality of life improvements

  • The description of Gray's new Perspective to match its functionality has been fixed.
  • The aim indicator for Brawl Ball and other thrown objects to match the correct direction has been fixed.
  • Angelo's Super not dealing damage after Angelo is defeated has been fixed.
  • Some Brawlers not being able to attack while carrying the trophy in Trophy Thieves have been fixed.
  • In Spirit Wars, Towers can now hit invisible targets.
  • All of Crows Skin's Super projectiles using the default skin effects have been fixed.
  • Depending on the skin you use, Bull's Super Charge will now feature new VFX.
