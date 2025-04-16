How to get a free Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars

Players can get a free Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars by participating in the title's giveaway during the ongoing P2W Community event. Winners of this will receive 12 Brawl Passes, implying they will have access to all the exclusives offered by the pass for a year. Moreover, they will get 10 extra Brawl Passes, which they can share with friends.

This guide explains how to participate in this exciting giveaway.

Get free Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars for a year

Here's how you can get a chance to acquire a free Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars:

Step 1: Participate in the ongoing P2W Community Event and record your gameplay.

Participate in the ongoing P2W Community Event and record your gameplay. Step 2: Post the clips on your social media handles with the hashtag #BrawlStarsP2W.

Note that five winners will be picked as winners in this giveaway. Their names will be announced once the event ends on April 24, 2025, at 9 am (UTC+0).

Increase your chances of getting a free Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars by posting engaging content. It could feature you and your squad goofing around or gameplay wherein your team wreaks havoc on the battlefield.

Everything you need to know about the P2W Community event in Brawl Stars

Win big in this community event (Image via Supercell)

The P2W Community event in Brawl Stars is a 10-day festivity that offers many rewards, including Ultra Trophy Box and Starr Drops, among other items. To progress in the event's reward track, you must eliminate enemies.

Acquiring a milestone here requires a billion community takedown. Also, there are some other mini-in-game events released every two days. Here are the festivities:

Double XP

Mastery Madness

Double Daily Starr Drops

Coin Shower

These are the rewards offered in the P2W Community event besides the Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars:

Milestone 1: 5 Starr Drops

Milestone 2: 1000 Coins

Milestone 3: 3 Presents

Milestone 4: 1000 Power Points

Milestone 5: 1 Mythic Starr Drop

Milestone 6: 2000 Bling

Milestone 7: 1 Legendary Starr Drop

Milestone 8: 500 Credits

Milestone 9: 1 Hypercharge Starr Drop

Milestone 10: Ultra Trophy Box*

Milestone 11: 10 Starr Drops

Milestone 13 and later: 10 Starr Drops

Since there's no reward limit in this event, every milestone acquired after Milestone 12 will yield 10 Starr Drops.

