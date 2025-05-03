Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery: Cost and design explained

The Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery transforms the arena into a battleship with several cannons and a tower at the centre, reflecting the Japanese war theme of the game's ongoing May 2025 roadmap and the Kyudo Queen Hero skin. Players can purchase this scenery from the in-game store to get new aesthetic and background music, which will be played when viewing the scenery in the selection window.

Ad

This article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The cost of the Battle of the High Seas Scenery varies based on the player’s region, with pricing adjusted to local currencies. For instance, players in the United States can acquire the scenery for $6.99, while those in India can purchase it for ₹599.

Also read: How to 3-star CoC High Seas Hijinks Challenge

Design of Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery

Kraken's tentacle attacking the ship (Image via Supercell)

This latest scenery is inspired by the deck of a Japanese warship constantly under attack. The playable area is designed with gray metal tiles surrounded by reinforced plating. Towards the northwest, a smaller ship sails alongside, firing its cannons at the main vessel. Periodically, a Goblin Ninja leaps onto the ship and disappears in a puff of smoke.

Ad

Along the rear deck, another goblin can be seen gazing out at the sea, while a third attempts to water ski off the back of the ship, only to inevitably fall from his skis. The vessel faces frequent assaults from a Kraken, with its massive tentacles rising from the ocean. A Giant can be spotted using a flamethrower to fend off the creature’s advances.

The northeast section of the Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery features the rear of the ship with propellers and shipboard structures. During Kraken attacks, one of the tentacles wraps dramatically around the central tower.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the southeast section, the Ogres row in unison to propel the ship forward. Two rows of cannons fire in retaliation at an enemy ship traveling parallel to the main vessel, and visible damage in the form of cannonball holes lines the enemy ship's sides.

At the ship’s front in the southwest, numerous cannons, including a pair loaded with fish cargo to defend against incoming threats. A notable feature includes a large cannon housed behind a hatch, which opens via a chain mechanism. The cannon rolls out along a track, fires a single powerful shot, and then retreats back behind the hatch.

Ad

The Builder Base Boat also received an impressive upgrade and is now transformed into a submarine. If left unrepaired, broken pieces of wood float around it on the water’s surface. Additionally, the Clan Capital Blimp sports a new fish-shaped balloon design, and the Forge buildings have been updated to match the war theme of the Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.



Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.



Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.



When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket. Know More