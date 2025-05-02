Clash of Clans Kyudo skin: Design and cost explored

The Clash of Clans Kyudo skin has been released in-game with the latest May season. The game's developer, Supercell, introduces a new set of Heroes' skins every month in the seasonal reward track and in-game Shop. The ongoing season follows a middle-aged Japanese marine warfare theme. So, players can expect elements of the ocean, Samurai, Ninja, and Kraken in every outfit and Home Village scenery that has been or will be released this month.

The seasonal reward track in Clash of Clans features two prize paths: Silver and Gold reward tracks. While the former is accessible to everyone, the latter is only available to Gold Pass holders. It is via this premium reward track that players can obtain the Clash of Clans Kyudo skin.

Read on to learn more about the Kyudo skin and how to acquire it.

All details related to the Clash of Clans Kyudo skin explored

Purchase the ongoing season's Gold Pass and claim the Queen's skin (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Kyudo skin features the Archer Queen in a kimono with a bun secured by two kanzashi, flaunting a traditional bob hairstyle. She wears a pair of geta and carries a wooden bow and purple arrows, bearing a daunting expression.

The Clash of Clans Kyudo skin is the first exclusive offered in the May season's gold reward track. To acquire it, you need to purchase the May 2025 Gold Pass, which is priced at $6.99 (price might vary depending on the buyer's country or region) and progress in the prize path by finishing limited-time tasks.

These tasks include donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down a building a fixed number of times. Completing such tasks yields Points that move players forward in the seasonal reward track, yielding all the bonuses the track offers.

How to get the May season Gold Pass for free?

Players can collect Play Points from the Google Play Store to acquire a free item in any title, including Clash of Clans. These are in-app tokens featured in the digital store and collected by finishing certain tasks, such as installing a certain application, using it for a few days, and writing a review based on your experience on the Google Play Store.

Collect adequate Play Points to cash them out and buy the Gold Pass.

