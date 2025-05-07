Clash of Clans Cyclone Prince Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Cyclone Prince Hero skin is a new Legendary outfit for the Minion Prince. It was introduced as part of the High Seas skin set, reflecting the Japanese war theme of the game's May 2025 roadmap. This skin is available for a limited time in the in-game shop, unlocking new animations, sound effects, and a distinctive warrior look for the Minion Prince.

This article further highlights the details of the Clash of Clans Cyclone Prince Hero skin, including its cost and design.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Cyclone Prince Hero skin

Minion Prince creating a cyclone (Image via Supercell)

Like other Legendary-tier outfits in Clash of Clans, the Cyclone Prince Hero skin is priced at $9.99 in the United States. However, the exact cost varies depending on the player’s country, with prices adjusted to local currencies. For example, players in India can acquire the Cyclone Prince skin for 899 INR.

Design of the Clash of Clans Cyclone Prince Hero skin

Minion Prince attacking Eagle Artillery (Image via Supercell)

Upon equipping the Cyclone Prince skin, the Minion Prince wears a blue and white jacket over a purple shirt, which gives the ensemble a traditional Japanese vibe. Two flags attached to wooden poles are mounted on his back, while a dark blue smoke (with flashes of lightning) emanates beneath him.

A purple face mask with prominent tusks conceals his visage, while golden claws cover his left hand (like Wolverine from the Marvel Universe). His scepter is crafted from gold and decorated with blue gems, and features golden rings that give it a warrior look.

Animations of the Clash of Clans Cyclone Prince Hero skin

Knock out animation (Image via Supercell)

Players unlock several new animations for different scenarios when they purchase this skin. While donning this outfit, when the Minion Prince moves through the village, blue smoke swirls around him, accompanied by a gust of wind beneath his feet. When tapped, he performs an impressive display by swirling his scepter to conjure a cyclone, followed by a graceful spin.

In combat, he attacks by launching blue projectiles at his targets, each impact marked by a burst of blue smoke and electrical charges.

Upon being knocked out in battle, he is depicted hunched on the ground, his flags beside him, and the rings detached from his scepter to symbolize his defeat. During the upgrading process, he levitates above his altar, waving his flags as his scepter radiates a blue light.

