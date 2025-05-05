Clash of Clans Samurai King Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Samurai King Hero skin is part of the High Seas skin set. Characterized as a Legendary outfit, it reflects the Japanese war theme of the game's ongoing May 2025 roadmap, alongside the Kyudo Queen Hero skin. Players can purchase it from the offer shown in the in-game shop to unlock innovative animations, sound effects, and the warrior design of the Barbarian King.
This article explores the cost, design, and animation of the Clash of Clans Samurai King Hero skin.
Cost of the Clash of Clans Samurai King Hero skin
Like other Legendary outfits, the Samurai King Hero skin costs $9.99 in the United States. Note that the price differs across countries, with the amount being charged in the local currency. For instance, gamers in India must spend INR 899 to get the same outfit.
Design of the Clash of Clans Samurai King Hero skin
Upon equipping the Samurai King skin, the Barbarian King dons traditional Japanese armor in black and maroon colors. He wears geta sandals and a helmet adorned with two horns to resemble a classic samurai from the medieval period.
Metallic armor pieces provide added protection, while four prominent teeth protrude from his mouth for a fierce appearance. A dark smoke aura surrounds him, and he wields a katana with both hands upon entering the battle.
Also read: Clash of Clans Battle of the High Seas Scenery details
Animation of the Clash of Clans Samurai King Hero skin
The Samurai King Hero skin introduces unique animations that enhance both village exploration and combat scenarios. When moving around the village, the Barbarian King grips the hilt of his sword while dark smoke coils around his figure. Tapping on the hero in the village triggers a short animation where he demonstrates his swordsmanship by slicing through bamboo stalks.
In battle, the Barbarian King switches between two distinct attack styles. He either strikes his enemies with his katana or uses his scabbard for heavy, close-range hits. Every blow generates a spark and a puff of smoke upon impact. Activating his ability with the Barbarian Puppet equipment summons the usual barbarian reinforcements, but now under the watch of a fearsome samurai leader.
When the Barbarian King is defeated in battle, he kneels on the ground while reaching out with his hand — a dramatic moment enhanced by the surrounding smoke. As he recovers, he is shown seated on his altar, katana in hand, with bamboo stalks positioned behind him.
