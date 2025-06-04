Clash of Clans Dark Days Scenery: Cost and design explained

The Clash of Clans Dark Days Scenery is currently available in the in-game shop, where you can purchase it using real-life money. Following the theme of the game's June 2025 roadmap, this monochrome Scenery is set in the prohibition era where Elixir is outlawed. Similar to other Sceneries, this one also unlocks custom background music that is constantly played when you choose it in the Scenery selection window.
This article further describes the design of Clash of Clans Dark Days Scenery and also mentions its cost.
Cost of the Clash of Clans Dark Days Scenery
Just like other premium Clash of Clans items, the Dark Days Scenery is a paid cosmetic, and its price varies depending on where you live. For instance, if you are living in the United States, then you need to spend 6.99 USD to unlock it, while those playing from the Indian region can obtain it for 599 INR.
Design of the Clash of Clans Dark Days Scenery
The Dark Days Scenery introduces a black-and-white theme to your village. The play area itself is bordered by pale stone slabs, with grass tiles covering the central village space. While most of the environment stays in shades of gray, the unmistakable glow of pink Elixir provides sharp, contrasting highlights inside the building.
In the background, the animation tells a lively story. In the bottom-right corner, you’ll spot a group of shady Goblins frantically loading glass jars of Elixir onto a truck. Every so often, one clumsy Goblin gets clocked on the head by a dropped jar.
Once the truck’s loaded, it races off down a dirt road, only to be chased by the in-game police through winding city streets. You’ll notice sirens flashing and vehicles weaving between buildings, sometimes with the Elixir smugglers escaping and other times barely avoiding capture.
Other corners of the Clash of Clans Dark Days Scenery are packed with clever, animated details. In one section, Barbarians can be seen engaging in a bare-knuckle boxing match with Goblins and a Giant cheering them on while nearby warehouses glow with the telltale pink light of hidden Elixir stashes.
The docks feature Archer Queen posed as the Statue of Liberty, guarding over tugboats and a blimp loaded with loot. Even the boat to the Builder Base gets a makeover, appearing partially submerged if left unrepaired.
