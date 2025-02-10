Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Alchemist, Metal Pants, and more

The second Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek was shown by trusted COC content creators Clash Ninja on X and Judo Sloth Gaming on YouTube. This comes a day after the first COC February 2025 sneak peek was shown. Players will finally receive the highly anticipated Alchemist character, Metal Pants Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince, reduced training times for troops, QOL (Quality of Life) changes, and more.

This article will explain what changes players will see with the next update, according to Clash Ninja’s Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2 posts on X.

Note: This article relies on details shared by @ClashNinja. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt since it might change when the new update officially arrives.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Alchemist and resource conversion

The Alchemist has been officially teased (Image via Supercell)

The upcoming COC February 2025 update might finally introduce the highly anticipated Alchemist character. Many leaks already suggested the Alchemist’s arrival in this game back in December 2024. As such, many players were patiently anticipating her official introduction.

The Clash of Clans Alchemist is the third helper that the Builder will receive after the Lab Assistant and the Builder’s Apprentice. Her ability allows players to convert any of their three primary resources - Gold, Elixir, and Dark Elixir - into one of the other. Moreover, whenever you convert these resources, you get an additional conversion bonus, which increases the more you level her up, along with the total amount of resources she can convert.

However, she can do so only once per day, after which she enters a cooldown phase and becomes unavailable. The bonus here is that she can convert resources instantly, allowing players to use them immediately. Players can unlock her permanently by purchasing her for 100 Gems after building Town Hall 11.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Metal Pants Hero Equipment

The Metal Pants have been officially teased on X (Image via Supercell)

The Minion Prince will get a new common Hero Equipment with the next COC February 2025 update - the Metal Pants. This makes it the second piece of equipment introduced by this update, with the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet for the Barbarian King being the other one revealed by the previous sneak peek.

Activating the Metal Pants creates a protective shield around the Minion Prince, reducing the damage he takes by 70% for 15 seconds when upgraded to the highest level. This can be crucial in the heat of a raid, allowing him to tank more incoming damage and survive longer to dish some back in return.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Training time reduction

It seems that the upcoming COC February 2025 update will reduce the training time for many in-game troops. We believe this has been done to make the troops' training duration align with the recovery time of Heroes in Clash of Clans, allowing players to start their next raid quicker than before. Some troops, like all variants of the Dragon, have got a 6% training time reduction, while others like the Apprentice Warden get a whopping 29% reduction.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Intuitive Wall upgrades

Players will be in for a treat since they can now upgrade multiple Walls together, instead of doing so one by one. When players select the one they wish to upgrade, they will get an additional option to do so for adjacent connected Walls as well. Therefore, this will save time for players in the long run regarding upgrading walls after building a new Town Hall.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Purchase Hero Equipment using League Medals

Along with buying various resources, statues, Hero skins, and scenery, players will can buy up to two Clash of Clans Hero Equipment with League Medals every season with the upcoming February 2025 update. The equipment available for purchase this way will most probably change every season (unconfirmed). This will be a great change since it makes it easier for players to unlock equipment, along with additional options for spending League Medals wisely.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 2: Various QOL updates

The Clash of Clans February 2025 update will introduce many QOL changes that will significantly enhance the player's overall experience. While there are many of them, the biggest changes are:

Reduced Gem cost for purchasing various resources and Magic Items from the League Shop.

Increases capacity for resource storage after Town Hall 14. As such, players can now hoard a maximum of 28 Million Gold and Elixir, along with 460,000 Dark Elixir at Town Hall 17.

Time and cost reduction for building upgrades at the same Town Hall level.

Removes obstacles without a builder

Players can now freely set their Clan Castle troops on Friendly Challenges and the Legend League, regardless of troops currently in the Clan Castle.

Archer Queen-related seasonal challenges, equipment, and skins will be available from Town Hall 8 (previously TH9).

While Supercell has yet to make an official statement regarding these details about the Clash of Clans February 2025 update, they always share information through such sneak peeks with content creators beforehand. As such, this information source is trustable since they are approved by the developers.

