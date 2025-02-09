Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment: Ability, stats, and more

The new Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment has finally slithered its way into this game with the start of CoC's new Snake Festival event, which will end on March 2, 2025. This is a new Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, allowing it to spawn snakes every time he gets attacked by enemy defenses. These snakes will devour every building in their vicinity, slithering over walls even if they are not broken.

This article will explain the ability and effects of the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment. It will also detail its upgrade requirements and how to get it.

Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment's ability and effects

Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment in-game (Image via Supercell)

Unlike other Clash of Clans Hero Equipment, the Snake Bracelet has no active ability that you must activate during raids. As such, it has no signature ability that you must activate. Whenever the Barbarian King receives 300 or more damage from enemy defenses, he spawns a snake that distracts enemy towers and damages them.

Moreover, he can summon multiple snakes on a single hit (one for every 300 damage received) if it exceeds 300. Like the Minion Prince’s Dark Orb Hero Equipment, the Snake Bracelet also briefly boosts the Barbarian King’s stats. Whenever a snake is spawned, his health, damage, and attack speed increases.

As such, this can make the Barbarian King a threat to those who can mow down enemy protection quickly if the right defenses are not used. This Hero Equipment is more powerful earlier at lower Town Halls when defenders have fewer defense options that do splash damage.

The Snake Bracelet helps summon snakes who travel together in a pack. This makes them susceptible to enemy defenses that deal splash damage, like the Mortar, Eagle Artillery, Scattershot, and Wizard Tower.

In addition, the Inferno Tower can make quick work of the Barbarian King if it targets him before the snakes. As such, it’s best to summon him outside the base so that can amass an army of snakes before nearing Inferno Towers.

Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment's upgrades

From the X post above by Clash Ninja, we can see that the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet can be upgraded a maximum of 26 times to Level 27. Players will require 56,060 Shiny Ores, 3,720 Glowy Ores, and 480 Starry Ores to max out this Hero Equipment.

At Level 1, the Barbarian King can summon a total of 11 snakes, each of them being at Level 1. Additionally, he gets a +10 damage-per-second buff, a +150 HP increase, and a +1% attack speed boost.

At max level (27), the bracelet summons 54 snakes, along with increasing his HP by 4,050, damage-per-second by 75, and attack speed by 10%. Therefore, the Snake Bracelet gives the highest HP boost amongst all Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans.

How to buy the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment

Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment can be bought from the Trader (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet Hero Equipment can be bought from the Snake Festival event trader for 3,100 Snake Medals. As such, players must partake in Snake Festival missions and battles to receive Red Lanterns to progress through this event’s reward track. Snake Medals are rewarded at various event progress milestones.

Free-to-play players without buying the Event Pass (worth $4.99) can gain a maximum of 3,750 Snake Medals. Therefore, they must learn how to spend Snake Medals wisely or else miss out on obtaining the Snake Bracelet. However, this event is only available to players in Town Hall 6 and above. This event has an end date of March 2, 2025.

