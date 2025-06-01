Clash of Clans Gold Pass June 2025: All rewards explored

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass June 2025 has gone live, introducing tons of items in the seasonal reward track. This season is themed around the classic 20th-century gangsters-versus-cops black-and-white movies. Thus, you can expect all exclusives to be released this month, such as Hero skins and scenery based on the same theme.

Here's a look at all the rewards the Clash of Clans Gold Pass June 2025 offers.

All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass June 2025

Here are all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass June 2025:

1st reward: Showtime Champion (Royal Champion skin)

2nd reward: Power Potions and a Gem*

3rd reward: 40% Request Time Reduction*

4th reward: 10% Research Boost* and Clock Tower Potion

5th reward: 10% Builder Boost*

6th reward: Bigger Season Bank* and 500 Capital Gold

7th reward: Bigger Builder Bank*

8th reward: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion*

9th reward: Book of Fighting*

10th reward: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potions*

11th reward: Auto Forge Slot*

12th reward: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potions*

13th reward: 5x Wall Ring*

14th reward: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank*

15th reward: Bigger Builder Bank*

16th reward: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier*

17th reward: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier*

18th reward: Hero Potion and 60% Request Time Reduction*

19th reward: 15% Research Boost*

20th reward: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost*

21st reward: Rune of Gold*

22nd reward: 10,00,000 Gold and a Rune of Elixir*

23rd reward: Bigger Season Bank*

24th reward: 10,00,000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank*

25th reward: 2000 Capital Gold*

26th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Gold and a Rune of Builder Gold*

27th reward: 80% Request Time Reduction*

28th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost*

29th reward: 20% Builder Boost*

30th reward: 10,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir*

31st reward: Book of Spells*

32nd reward: 20,00,000 Gold and a Bigger Season Bank*

33rd reward: Bigger Builder Bank*

34th reward: 20,00,000 Elixir and 5x Wall Rings*

35th reward: Rune of Dark Elixir*

36th reward: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion*

37th reward: Book of Heroes*

38th reward: 20,000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles*

39th reward: 3000 Capital Gold*

40th reward: Book of Heroes and Book of Building*

Note that all items marked with an asterisk (*) are solely available in the premium prize path. Accessing them will require you to purchase the Clash of Clans Gold Pass June 2025.

