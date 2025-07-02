  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin: Design and how to get

Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin: Design and how to get

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 02, 2025 08:14 GMT
Check out the fresh Grand Warden skin (Image via Supercell)
Check out the fresh Grand Warden skin (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin has been released with the fresh season. Supercell releases a new set of all heroes' skins and scenery with new monthly seasons. The ongoing season, Cyberclash, is themed around a futuristic world filled with high-tech biomechatronic beings. So, expect all the remaining heroes' skins and the scenery to be released this month, crafted around the same concept.

Ad

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin can be acquired via the seasonal gold reward track. To access this prize path, purchase the seasonal Gold Pass in Clash of Clans.

Here's what the skin looks like and the procedures to obtain it.

Also read: Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans: Ability and stats

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All details of the Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin

Obtain the skin from the seasonal reward track (Image via Supercell)
Obtain the skin from the seasonal reward track (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin features the Grand Warden in a fleshless form, only his head sustained in a high-tech biomechatronic suit that can turn into a spider-like shape as well as a drone. It also has two metal arms and a robot attached via a wire. Adding a reverent touch to the skin, the developer also featured a cape in the suit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin is the first skin featured in the seasonal reward track. To obtain it, buy the July 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99. Note that this price can vary depending on the buyer's country or region.

After purchasing the pass, progress in the seasonal reward track by completing designated missions. These missions involve donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down a fixed number of buildings.

Ad

Finishing such tasks yields Clash Points that move you forward in the event's reward track, granting you the rewards offered there.

How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free

Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)
Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

You can collect Playpoints on the Google Play Store to acquire the Gold Pass in Clash of Clans. To collect these in-app tokens, finish designated tasks within a certain number of days. After crossing a certain threshold, cash them out and purchase the pass.

Ad

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications