Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin: Design and how to get

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin has been released with the fresh season. Supercell releases a new set of all heroes' skins and scenery with new monthly seasons. The ongoing season, Cyberclash, is themed around a futuristic world filled with high-tech biomechatronic beings. So, expect all the remaining heroes' skins and the scenery to be released this month, crafted around the same concept.
The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin can be acquired via the seasonal gold reward track. To access this prize path, purchase the seasonal Gold Pass in Clash of Clans.
Here's what the skin looks like and the procedures to obtain it.
All details of the Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin
The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin features the Grand Warden in a fleshless form, only his head sustained in a high-tech biomechatronic suit that can turn into a spider-like shape as well as a drone. It also has two metal arms and a robot attached via a wire. Adding a reverent touch to the skin, the developer also featured a cape in the suit.
The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin is the first skin featured in the seasonal reward track. To obtain it, buy the July 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99. Note that this price can vary depending on the buyer's country or region.
After purchasing the pass, progress in the seasonal reward track by completing designated missions. These missions involve donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down a fixed number of buildings.
Finishing such tasks yields Clash Points that move you forward in the event's reward track, granting you the rewards offered there.
How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free
You can collect Playpoints on the Google Play Store to acquire the Gold Pass in Clash of Clans. To collect these in-app tokens, finish designated tasks within a certain number of days. After crossing a certain threshold, cash them out and purchase the pass.
