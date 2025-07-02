Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin: Design and how to get

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin has been released with the fresh season. Supercell releases a new set of all heroes' skins and scenery with new monthly seasons. The ongoing season, Cyberclash, is themed around a futuristic world filled with high-tech biomechatronic beings. So, expect all the remaining heroes' skins and the scenery to be released this month, crafted around the same concept.

Ad

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin can be acquired via the seasonal gold reward track. To access this prize path, purchase the seasonal Gold Pass in Clash of Clans.

Here's what the skin looks like and the procedures to obtain it.

Also read: Noble Iron Equipment in Clash of Clans: Ability and stats

All details of the Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin

Obtain the skin from the seasonal reward track (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin features the Grand Warden in a fleshless form, only his head sustained in a high-tech biomechatronic suit that can turn into a spider-like shape as well as a drone. It also has two metal arms and a robot attached via a wire. Adding a reverent touch to the skin, the developer also featured a cape in the suit.

Ad

Trending

The Clash of Clans Grand Doctor skin is the first skin featured in the seasonal reward track. To obtain it, buy the July 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99. Note that this price can vary depending on the buyer's country or region.

After purchasing the pass, progress in the seasonal reward track by completing designated missions. These missions involve donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down a fixed number of buildings.

Ad

Finishing such tasks yields Clash Points that move you forward in the event's reward track, granting you the rewards offered there.

How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free

Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

You can collect Playpoints on the Google Play Store to acquire the Gold Pass in Clash of Clans. To collect these in-app tokens, finish designated tasks within a certain number of days. After crossing a certain threshold, cash them out and purchase the pass.

Ad

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More