How to three-star the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans

The Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans has gone live and will stay so until July 9, 2025. In this challenge, you must three-star a strongly guarded base utilizing the provided army composition. The challenge also exhibits the heroes' skins and the scenery this fresh season has brought. It's worth mentioning that the live season, Cyberclash, is themed around a futuristic world filled with biomechatronic beings.

Since some players may not be accustomed to the provided army composition, they may find it hard to three-star the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans. Furthermore, the base features high-level defenses that can make destroying it all the more difficult.

Here's an attack strategy that will help you three-star the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans.

Things you should know before engaging with the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans

Rewards offered in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Below is the army composition provided in the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans:

Grand Warden (Level 75)

Archer Queen (Level 100)

Royal Champion (Level 50)

Minion Prince (Level 80)

Archers (Level 13) x 2

Sneaky Goblins (Level 9) x 4

Healers (Level 10) x 2

Electro Titans (Level 4) x 4

Valkyries (Level 11) x 2

Ice Golem (Level 9) x 4

Headhunters (Level 3) x 5

Apprentice (Level 4) x 1

Druid (Level 5) x 1

Siege Machine: Log Launcher (Level 5)

Spells: Freeze (Level 7) x 1, Invisibility (Level 4) x 2, Revive (Level 6) x 1, Skeleton (Level 8) x 1, Overgrowth (Level 4) x 2, Ice Block (Level 5) x 1

These are the rewards offered in the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans:

400 Exp

25 Gems

1 x Research Potion

Attack strategy to three-star the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans

Base to conquer in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Follow these attack strategies to three-star the Cyber Showdown challenge in Clash of Clans:

Deploy the Royal Champion in the northeastern corner of the base so that she attacks the Monolith building. Trigger her ability, let her throw two spears, and then drop the Ice Block spell on her. After this, when she hops inside the compartment, drop the Invisibility spell over her until she takes down the Town Hall. Then, drop the Revive spell over her.

Deploy an Ice Golem near the multi-target Inferno Tower in the northwestern section of the base. When it's taken down, deploy the Electro Titan near the Elixir Storage.

Deploy all the remaining troops and heroes except the Headhunters and Archers in the southern corner of the base, near the Elixir Storage in front of the Monolith defense.

Drop the Overgrowth spell over the group of Firespitters. Drop the spell again when the effect wears off.

Trigger the Warden's and Queen's abilities.

Redeploy the Royal Champion near the main army.

Deploy Sneaky Goblins near the Gold Storages along the northeast section of the base.

Drop the Skeleton spell over the Firespitter near the Town Hall.

Follow these strategies, use the remaining spells mindfully, and see how your army wreaks havoc in the base.

