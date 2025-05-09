Clash of Clans Grand Monk skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Grand Monk is the new Hero skin for Grand Warden, which can be purchased from the in-game shop. It is a part of the High Seas skin set, which is based on the Japanese War theme of the game's May 2025 Roadmap. The set currently contains Cyclone Price, Samurai King, and Kyudo Queen skins, all of which only affect the visual aspects of the game.

This article highlights the cost, design, and other details of the Clash of Clans Grand Monk skin.

Clash of Clans Grand Monk skin: All you need to know

Attack animation of the Clash of Clans Grand Monk (Image via Supercell)

The Grand Monk skin is available for a limited time, and its details are given below:

Cost

The Clash of Clans Grand Monk is a Legendary skin, and its cost depends on the player's geographical location. Those in the USA can purchase this cosmetic for 9.99 USD from the in-game shop.

Design

The Grand Monk wears a silver jacket and trousers, with some gold accessories. He has black spiky hair and wears a white bandana to cover his forehead.

Warden's wand has been turned into a wooden staff with two golden rings. He also holds a conch, decorated with a golden mouthpiece and a rope.

Animations

Here are some key animations of the Grand Monk skin:

Village movement: When the Grand Monk moves through the village, bubbles form around him and ripples follow him in a trail.

When the Grand Monk moves through the village, bubbles form around him and ripples follow him in a trail. Village interaction: When players tap on him, he blows into the conch and slams his staff on the ground, emitting a red light.

When players tap on him, he blows into the conch and slams his staff on the ground, emitting a red light. Air mode interaction: The Hero floats, creating a single large ripple underneath him. When tapped on, he flies in a circle and then claps his hands.

The Hero floats, creating a single large ripple underneath him. When tapped on, he flies in a circle and then claps his hands. Attacks: The Grand Monk attacks his target by shooting water streams.

The Grand Monk attacks his target by shooting water streams. Knockout: If defeated in battle, the Hero lies on the ground, blowing on the conch. In the On-air mode, the Monk holds his head, and the conch and staff are left on the ground.

Apart from this, the skin is paired with exclusive soundtracks.

