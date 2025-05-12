  • home icon
Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event May 2025: Duration, how to unlock Super Yeti, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 12, 2025 17:23 IST
Super Yeti has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
Supercell recently released the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event for May 2025. It is a seven-day event that features the newly released Super Yeti troop as one of the rewards. To get the new troop, along with other resources like Gold and Elixir, players have to collect the event resource, Ice Cubes. Additionally, the Trader is visiting the Home Village for the duration of the event, with Clashy Consturcts, Primal, and Epic Winter Sceneries in stock.

This article explains how players can unlock the Super Mini Yeti from the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event in May 2025.

Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event May 2025: All you need to know

Duration

The Mini Spotlight event for Super Yeti arrived on May 12, and it will be available until May 19, 2025. This event gives players seven days to play the unlock all the resources.

How to unlock Super Yeti in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event

Super Yeti is the first reward in the event reward track. To unlock it, you can follow the given steps:

  • Step 1: Log in to CoC during the May 2025 Mini Spotlight event
  • Step 2: Collect 200 Ice Cubes
  • Step 3: Claim the Super Yeti
Ice Cube is a temporary currency that can be acquired by raiding villages:

  • 20% for 1 Star of the total Ice Cubes offered for the attack
  • 40% for 2 Stars (Total 60%)
  • 40% for 3 Stars (Total 100%)

Additionally, players will earn an additional 20% Ice Cubes if the Super Yeti is used in the attack. There is also an Ice Bath on the northwestern side of the Home Village that grants free Ice Cubes.

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track with Free and Premium variants. The resources offered in both are listed below:

Ice Cube TierFree Rewards
Event Pass Rewards
200Super Yeti
250 Super Medals
4001 Clan Castle Cake150K Dark Elixir
6004.5M Gold
250 Super Medals
8004.5M ElixirRune of Elixir
100037.5K Dark Elixir
250 Super Medals
12004.5M Gold
2 Resource Potions
15004.5M Elixir
250 Super Medals
190037.5K Dark ElixirRune of Gold
24004.5M Gold
250 Super Medals
29004.5M Elixir9M Gold
3400550 Super Medals
650 Super Medals
395075K Dark Elixir
Rune of Dark Elixir
The price for the Premium Pass varies upon players' geographical locations. However, players in the USA can purchase it for 2.99 USD.

Additionally, once all rewards are claimed, the Bonus Reward Track will appear:

Additional Ice Cubes CollectedBonus Reward
550
130 Super Medals
1100
130 Super Medals
2200
130 Super Medals
Trader's event tab

Players can spend the collected Super Medals in the Trader's shop. It offers the following resources:

ItemSuper MedalsStock
Scenery: Clashy Constructs2,2501
Scenery: Epic Winter2,2501
Scenery: Primal2,2501
Deco: Sacred Gate1,2501
Rune of Gold20001
Rune of Elixir20001
Resource Potion1256
Super Potion3002
Wall Ring x536030
Shovel of Obstacles1,00015
Research Potion25010
Elixir x125K1520
Gold x125K1520
Dark Elixir x2K3020
About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
