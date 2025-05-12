Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event May 2025: Duration, how to unlock Super Yeti, and more

Supercell recently released the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event for May 2025. It is a seven-day event that features the newly released Super Yeti troop as one of the rewards. To get the new troop, along with other resources like Gold and Elixir, players have to collect the event resource, Ice Cubes. Additionally, the Trader is visiting the Home Village for the duration of the event, with Clashy Consturcts, Primal, and Epic Winter Sceneries in stock.

Ad

This article explains how players can unlock the Super Mini Yeti from the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event in May 2025.

Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event May 2025: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duration

The Mini Spotlight event for Super Yeti arrived on May 12, and it will be available until May 19, 2025. This event gives players seven days to play the unlock all the resources.

How to unlock Super Yeti in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event

Super Yeti is the first reward in the event reward track. To unlock it, you can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Log in to CoC during the May 2025 Mini Spotlight event

Log in to CoC during the May 2025 Mini Spotlight event Step 2: Collect 200 Ice Cubes

Collect 200 Ice Cubes Step 3: Claim the Super Yeti

Ad

Ice Cube is a temporary currency that can be acquired by raiding villages:

20% for 1 Star of the total Ice Cubes offered for the attack

40% for 2 Stars (Total 60%)

40% for 3 Stars (Total 100%)

Additionally, players will earn an additional 20% Ice Cubes if the Super Yeti is used in the attack. There is also an Ice Bath on the northwestern side of the Home Village that grants free Ice Cubes.

Also read: Clash of Clans: All Hero Equipment, ranked

Ad

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track with Free and Premium variants. The resources offered in both are listed below:

Ice Cube Tier Free Rewards Event Pass Rewards 200 Super Yeti 250 Super Medals 400 1 Clan Castle Cake 150K Dark Elixir 600 4.5M Gold 250 Super Medals 800 4.5M Elixir Rune of Elixir 1000 37.5K Dark Elixir 250 Super Medals 1200 4.5M Gold 2 Resource Potions 1500 4.5M Elixir 250 Super Medals 1900 37.5K Dark Elixir Rune of Gold 2400 4.5M Gold 250 Super Medals 2900 4.5M Elixir 9M Gold 3400 550 Super Medals 650 Super Medals 3950 75K Dark Elixir Rune of Dark Elixir

Ad

The price for the Premium Pass varies upon players' geographical locations. However, players in the USA can purchase it for 2.99 USD.

Additionally, once all rewards are claimed, the Bonus Reward Track will appear:

Additional Ice Cubes Collected Bonus Reward 550 130 Super Medals 1100 130 Super Medals 2200 130 Super Medals

Ad

Also read: 5 best Town Hall 5 Builder Base attack strategies

Trader's event tab

Players can spend the collected Super Medals in the Trader's shop. It offers the following resources:

Item Super Medals Stock Scenery: Clashy Constructs 2,250 1 Scenery: Epic Winter 2,250 1 Scenery: Primal 2,250 1 Deco: Sacred Gate 1,250 1 Rune of Gold 2000 1 Rune of Elixir 2000 1 Resource Potion 125 6 Super Potion 300 2 Wall Ring x5 360 30 Shovel of Obstacles 1,000 15 Research Potion 250 10 Elixir x125K 15 20 Gold x125K 15 20 Dark Elixir x2K 30 20

Ad

Check out our other articles on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More