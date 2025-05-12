Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event May 2025: Duration, how to unlock Super Yeti, and more

Supercell recently released the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event for May 2025. It is a seven-day event that features the newly released Super Yeti troop as one of the rewards. To get the new troop, along with other resources like Gold and Elixir, players have to collect the event resource, Ice Cubes. Additionally, the Trader is visiting the Home Village for the duration of the event, with Clashy Consturcts, Primal, and Epic Winter Sceneries in stock.
This article explains how players can unlock the Super Mini Yeti from the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event in May 2025.
Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event May 2025: All you need to know
Duration
The Mini Spotlight event for Super Yeti arrived on May 12, and it will be available until May 19, 2025. This event gives players seven days to play the unlock all the resources.
How to unlock Super Yeti in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event
Super Yeti is the first reward in the event reward track. To unlock it, you can follow the given steps:
- Step 1: Log in to CoC during the May 2025 Mini Spotlight event
- Step 2: Collect 200 Ice Cubes
- Step 3: Claim the Super Yeti
Ice Cube is a temporary currency that can be acquired by raiding villages:
- 20% for 1 Star of the total Ice Cubes offered for the attack
- 40% for 2 Stars (Total 60%)
- 40% for 3 Stars (Total 100%)
Additionally, players will earn an additional 20% Ice Cubes if the Super Yeti is used in the attack. There is also an Ice Bath on the northwestern side of the Home Village that grants free Ice Cubes.
Rewards
The event features a progression-based reward track with Free and Premium variants. The resources offered in both are listed below:
The price for the Premium Pass varies upon players' geographical locations. However, players in the USA can purchase it for 2.99 USD.
Additionally, once all rewards are claimed, the Bonus Reward Track will appear:
Trader's event tab
Players can spend the collected Super Medals in the Trader's shop. It offers the following resources:
