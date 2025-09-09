Clash of Clans P.E.Q.Q.A skin: Design and how to get

Developer Supercell releases new hero skins with every Clash of Clans season, and this time is no exception. The P.E.Q.Q.A skin is one of many cosmetics introduced in the title's current season. It is available for purchase in the Special Offers section of the in-game shop using real-world currency.
Read on to learn what the P.E.Q.Q.A skin looks like and how you can acquire it.
Details of the Clash of Clans P.E.Q.Q.A skin
Design
The P.E.Q.Q.A skin in Clash of Clans gives the Archer Queen a look that resembles the P.E.K.K.A. In other words, it’s a reimagined version of the troop in a female form.
The cosmetic features a dark violet and magenta color palette, with the Queen clad in knight-style armor, wielding a sword, and wearing a horned helmet reminiscent of a bull.
Cost
You can obtain the P.E.Q.Q.A skin from the Special Offers section of the in-game shop for $5.10 (price might vary depending on your country or region).
How to get
Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the P.E.Q.Q.A skin:
- Step 1: Head to the Home Village.
- Step 2: Click on the Shop icon in the bottom-right corner of the interface.
- Step 3: Swipe left to the P.E.Q.Q.A skin and tap on it.
- Step 4: Complete the payment procedure.
This cosmetic is only available this season. It will be removed from the in-game shop on September 30, 2025, and it's not certain when or if it will ever be re-released.
You can also acquire the P.E.Q.Q.A skin for free by collecting Play Points through the Google Play Store. These points are in-app tokens earned by completing tasks, such as installing a designated application, using it for a few days, and submitting a review. After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens and purchase the cosmetic in Clash of Clans.
