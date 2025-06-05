Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin: Cost and design explored

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin for the Archer Queen as a part of the Dark Days set. It is a Legendary skin that can be applied to the Archer Queen to change her appearance. The cosmetic has a monochromatic theme, giving it a vintage theme. To acquire it, players can purchase the skin from the in-game shop and apply it from the Hero Hall.

This article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin.

Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin: Everything you need to know

In Clash of Clans, Hero skins are cosmetics that can be applied to Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Minion King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden. Notably, they serve only as decorations and do not affect gameplay.

Here are the details of the Queen Fatale skin in Clash of Clans:

Design

The Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin follows a black and grey color palette, with some hints of red. She has a grey skin tone and wears a back evening dress with red heels. She also has a necklace of pearls.

Additionally, she has black hair with a bob cut and wears white earrings. The Queen Fatate also wears red lipstick.

Instead of Archer Queen's standard Cross Bow, the Fatale Queen uses a Tommy Gun. Apart from that, the gadgets and their activation animations are still the same.

Animations

Some key animations of the Queen Fatale Archer Queen skin are mentioned below:

When the Fatale Queen walks around the village, she leaves a trail of broken hearts.

When tapped on, a spot light shines on her and she strikes a pose.

When she is defeated in battle, she lies on the ground and tries to reach up. Her Tommy Gun is also seen thrown to the side.

When upgrading, the Queen Fatale sleeps across the altar while holding the gun.

Cost

The cost of the Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin is charged in the local currency, and it varies depending on the player's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can buy it for 9.99 USD.

