Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin: Cost and design explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 05, 2025 17:11 IST
Queen Falete has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)
Queen Falete has arrived in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin for the Archer Queen as a part of the Dark Days set. It is a Legendary skin that can be applied to the Archer Queen to change her appearance. The cosmetic has a monochromatic theme, giving it a vintage theme. To acquire it, players can purchase the skin from the in-game shop and apply it from the Hero Hall.

This article highlights the cost and design of the Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin.

Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin: Everything you need to know

youtube-cover
In Clash of Clans, Hero skins are cosmetics that can be applied to Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Minion King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden. Notably, they serve only as decorations and do not affect gameplay.

Here are the details of the Queen Fatale skin in Clash of Clans:

Design

The Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin follows a black and grey color palette, with some hints of red. She has a grey skin tone and wears a back evening dress with red heels. She also has a necklace of pearls.

Additionally, she has black hair with a bob cut and wears white earrings. The Queen Fatate also wears red lipstick.

Instead of Archer Queen's standard Cross Bow, the Fatale Queen uses a Tommy Gun. Apart from that, the gadgets and their activation animations are still the same.

Animations

Some key animations of the Queen Fatale Archer Queen skin are mentioned below:

  • When the Fatale Queen walks around the village, she leaves a trail of broken hearts.
  • When tapped on, a spot light shines on her and she strikes a pose.
  • When she is defeated in battle, she lies on the ground and tries to reach up. Her Tommy Gun is also seen thrown to the side.
  • When upgrading, the Queen Fatale sleeps across the altar while holding the gun.

Cost

The cost of the Clash of Clans Queen Fatale skin is charged in the local currency, and it varies depending on the player's geographical location. That said, players in the USA can buy it for 9.99 USD.

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

