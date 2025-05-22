Clash of Clans Super Troops event: Massive discount and best tips explained

The Clash of Clans Super Troops event is set to begin on May 22, 2025, and will last an entire week. You can participate in it to get Super troops at a price much lower than the initial cost. The acquired units can be used to attack and destroy opponents' bases using various strategies, relying on the 17 available Super troops, including Super Hog Rider and Super Barbarian.

On that note, let's explore the Clash of Clans Super Troops event and go through a few tips to make the most out of this event.

99% off: Massive discount in the Clash of Clans Super Troops event

For the entire duration of this event, you’ll be able to boost any available Super Troops for just 250 Dark Elixir, which is a massive drop from the usual 25,000. The core rules remain unchanged, meaning you can still only boost two Super Troops at a time – each boost will last three days.

Best tips for the Clash of Clans Super Troops event

Home Village achievement section (Image via YouTube/Judo Sloth 2 // Supercell)

The upcoming event is key to completing the three levels of the Superb Work achievement in the game. You need to boost Super Troops 20 times to get the first reward, which provides you with 10 Gems.

Meanwhile, boosting these units 100 times gives you 30 Gems as a reward for the achievement's second level. Lastly, if you are looking to take it up a notch and unlock the last prize of 100 Gems, you must boost your existing Super Troops 250 times.

Thanks to the recent Clash Anytime update, which removed army training times, you’ll be able to collect the required Dark Elixir needed to boost these units easily through regular and consistent raids. Since the cost of boosting is low, you can cancel and reboost again to progress faster and unlock Gems in the Clash of Clans Super Troops event.

To make the most of this offer, hold off boosting any Super Troops today (May 20, 2025) and wait until the event officially begins so you can benefit from the discount.

Additionally, you can cancel and reboost your existing Super Troops on May 28, 2025, the event's last day, to reset the three-day timer. That way, you can keep those discounted Super Troops active even after the event ends.

