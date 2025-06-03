  • home icon
  Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes: All you need to kn

Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes: All you need to kn

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 03, 2025 17:22 IST
June 2025 Balance changes have arrived (Image via Supercell)
June 2025 Balance changes have arrived (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has recently released the Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes, and they are set to impact a lot of popular cards. For instance, the Boss Bandit Ice Spirit and Lightning are nerfed. The Witch Evolution, the main attraction of May 2025's Season Pass, is also being nerfed. However, a few cards, like Cannon Cart and Goblin Demolisher, are now stronger than before.

For those curious, this article lists the complete Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes.

Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes: Buffs, nerfs, and reworks

Here are the complete Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes:

Buffs

Cannon Cart

  • Hitpoints: 1730 -> 1809 (5%)

In a recent update, Supercell removed Cannon Cart's shield. To make the card more viable, its hitpoints are now buffed.

Goblin Demolisher

  • Lifetime after 50% HP: 8sec -> 10sec (25%)

Since the Goblin Demolisher wasn't reaching buildings after reaching half health, the developers have increased its resilience.

Little Prince

  • Guardian Damage: 199 -> 202 (1%)
  • Ability Damage: 207 -> 230 (11%)

According to the developers, Little Price has not been underperforming when compared to other Champions. Additionally, if this card is used, it is to complete the 3-card cycle, rather than for its ability. Hence, the Royale Rescue is buffed to make the card more useful.

Rune Giant

  • Hitpoints: 2508 -> 2662 (6%)

The Rune Giant is not prominent in the current meta, so she is being buffed.

Wizard Evolution

  • Explosion Damage: 230 -> 281 (22%)

Since the Evolved Wizard is one of the weakest cards in the game, the developers are buffing his Explosion Damage.

Nerfs

Witch Evolution is being nerfed (Image via Supercell)
Witch Evolution is being nerfed (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the nerfs in the Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes:

Boss Bandit

  • Hitpoints: 2803 -> 2721 (-3%)

Since Boss Bandit survives and dashes to Towers with very little HP, the devs have slightly reduced her health. This will make her easier to counter.

Goblin Hut

  • Hitpoints: 1305 -> 1228 (-6%)
  • Spawn Speed: 1.7sec -> 1.8sec (6%)

Thanks to a recent Goblin Hut rework, the building has been dominating the meta. As a result, it is being nerfed to re-establish other buildings as defenders.

Lightning

  • Crown Tower Damage: 318 -> 286 (-10%)

Lighting was used to counter five-Elixir troops, but it deals too much damage to Crown Towers. As a result, its CT damage is being reduced.

Ice Spirit Evolution

  • Ice Blast Damage: 163 ->110 (-33%)

Ice Spirit is one of the strongest evolutions, so its damage is being reduced while retaining the stun effect.

Witch Evolution

  • Heal per Skeleton: 73 -> 64 (-12%)

The Clash Royale Witch Evolution is being nerfed to make her easier to counter.

Rework

Hunter Evolution is being reworked in the Clash Royale June 2025 balance changes:

Hunter Evolution

  • Net Duration: 4 -> 3 (-25%)
  • Net Cooldown: 4 -> 5 (25%)
  • First Hit Speed: 0.8sec -> 0.7sec (-13%)

Hunter

  • First Hit Speed: 0.8sec -> 0.7sec (-13%)

Hunter Evo's net ability is too effective at shutting down large troops, but the card is mostly used in Royal Giant decks. Developers are adding some downtime to the Net to make the troop less frustrating to counter. Additionally, the first attack speed is reduced to compensate for the nerf.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
