Clash Royale Power of Love event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Clash Royale Power of Love event is live and will be available till February 17, 2025. It is a recurring game mode, featuring the Love Buff mechanic. In event matches, hearts spawn at both sides of the arena and can be picked by troops to get a Love Buff. When a buffed troop attacks an enemy troop or building, it becomes their ally for 15 seconds.

This article highlights the schedule, rewards, and other details of the Clash Royale Power of Love event.

Clash Royale Power of Love event: Everything you need to know

The Love Buff event was announced in the Clash Royale February 2025 roadmap, and its details are as follows:

Schedule

The free mode of the Power of Love event started on February 10, 2025, and will be available on February 17, 2025. The event challenge, on the other hand, will arrive on February 14, 2025, and expire on February 17, 2025.

Rewards

Reward banner decoration for the Power of Love event (Image via Supercell)

Players can participate in the free mode to win Season Tokens, the breakdown is as follows:

Destroy enemy crown tower: 100 Season Tokens

100 Season Tokens Defend a crown tower: 50 Season Tokens

50 Season Tokens Spend an elixir: 1 Season Token

1 Season Token Win multiplier: 1.5x

Season Tokens won from free mode are capped at 1000.

In the event challenge, players will get Season Tokens for each win and an exclusive banner frame for completing the challenge.

Other details of the Clash Royale Power of Love event

Here are some other details of the Power of Love event in Clash Royale:

Players can use all cards (locked or unlocked) in the event. Additionally, no cards are banned.

Players who have reached King Level 8 are eligible to participate in the event.

In the event challenge, the matchmaking will be based on the number of victories.

Players who lose three battles in the event challenge will be eliminated. However, having the pass royale will provide free re-entry to buyers.

Players can also collect chests from the Power of Love event.

