Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale: Price and rewards explored

The Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale will be available till July 7, 2025. This progression-based reward track can help players stock up on Gems, Coins, and Wild Cards while unlocking a few seasonal cosmetics. Additionally, the newly released Inferno Dragon Evolution can be unlocked by purchasing the premium Diamond Pass.
This article highlights the details of the Clash Royale Season 72 Season Pass Royale.
Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale: All you need to know
Details
There are two variants of the Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale: Free and Diamond. While the former is accessible to all players for free, the Diamond Pass features rewards that can only be claimed by paying a premium.
Notably, players who get the Diamond Pass will immediately get enough shards to unlock the Inferno Dragon Evolution. Meanwhile, the F2P community may unlock the Evo by investing Wild Evolution Shards.
Duration
The pass for Season 72, which is also called Evolve Your Dragon Season, arrived on June 2 and will be available till July 7, 2025. Players have 35 days to complete the pass and claim its rewards.
Rewards
The Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale has 90 milestones with the following rewards:
Completing each tier requires 10 crowns, which can be collected by participating in in-game battles. Additionally, once the pass is completed, the Lucky Loop starts and rewards Lucky Drops.
Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass also has the following perks:
- The name appears in golden letters.
- Premium Clan Chest Gift.
- Free challenge rejoins.
Price
In Clash Royale, the price of the seasonal pass is charged in the local currency and varies based on the buyers' geographical locations. Notably, players in the USA can purchase it for 11.99 USD.
The Pass can be purchased from the in-game store and the Supercell Store website. Purchasing it from the latter will grant you 600 Points for Supercell ID as a store reward.
