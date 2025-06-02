Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale: Price and rewards explored

The Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale will be available till July 7, 2025. This progression-based reward track can help players stock up on Gems, Coins, and Wild Cards while unlocking a few seasonal cosmetics. Additionally, the newly released Inferno Dragon Evolution can be unlocked by purchasing the premium Diamond Pass.

This article highlights the details of the Clash Royale Season 72 Season Pass Royale.

Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale: All you need to know

Details

There are two variants of the Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale: Free and Diamond. While the former is accessible to all players for free, the Diamond Pass features rewards that can only be claimed by paying a premium.

Notably, players who get the Diamond Pass will immediately get enough shards to unlock the Inferno Dragon Evolution. Meanwhile, the F2P community may unlock the Evo by investing Wild Evolution Shards.

Duration

The pass for Season 72, which is also called Evolve Your Dragon Season, arrived on June 2 and will be available till July 7, 2025. Players have 35 days to complete the pass and claim its rewards.

Rewards

The Clash Royale Season 72 Pass Royale has 90 milestones with the following rewards:

Milestone Free Pass Diamond Pass Royale 1 Mystery Box 6 Inferno Dragon Evolution Shards 2 Mystery Box Legendary King’s Chest 3 5 Gems 25 Gems 4 Lucky Drop Magical Chest 5 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Cards 6 Giant Chest 2-Star Mystery Box 7 5 Gems 30 Rare Wild Cards 8 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 9 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 10 2-Star Lucky Drop Tower Skin 11 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 12 Mystery Box Mystery Box 13 5 Gems 25 Gems 14 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 15 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Cards 16 Giant Chest 2-Star Mystery Box 17 5 Gems 30 Rare Wild cards 18 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 19 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 20 Banner Frame New Emote 21 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 22 Mystery Box Mystery Box 23 5 Gems 25 Gems 24 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 25 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild cards 26 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 27 5 Gems 30 Rare Wild Cards 28 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 29 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 30 2-Star Lucky Drop 1 Legendary Wild Card 31 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 32 Mystery Box Mystery Box 33 10 Gems 25 Gems 34 Lucky Drop 3-Star Mystery Box 35 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 36 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky drop 37 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 38 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 39 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 40 2-Star Lucky Drop 3-Star Lucky Drop 41 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 42 Mystrey Box Mystery Box 43 10 Gems 25 Gems 44 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 45 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 46 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 47 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 48 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 49 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 50 Banner Decoration Legendary Wild Card 51 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 52 Mystery Box Mystery Box 53 10 Gems 25 Gems 54 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 55 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 56 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 57 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 58 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 59 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 60 2-Star Lucky Drop Executioner Evo Emote 61 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 62 Mystery Box Lucky Drop 63 10 Gems Gems 25x 64 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 65 Plentiful Gold Crate Common Wild Cards 125 66 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 67 Magic Potion Rare Wild Cards 30 68 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 69 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 70 Wild Evolution Shard Legendary Wild Card 71 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 72 Mystery Box Mystery Box 73 15 Gems 25 Gems 74 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 75 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 76 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 77 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 78 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 79 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 80 3-Star Lucky Drop 4-Star Lucky Drop 81 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 82 Mystery Box Mystery Box 83 15 Gems 25 Gems 84 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 85 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 86 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 87 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 88 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 89 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 90 Wild Evolution Shard 4-Star Lucky Drop

Completing each tier requires 10 crowns, which can be collected by participating in in-game battles. Additionally, once the pass is completed, the Lucky Loop starts and rewards Lucky Drops.

Apart from the extra rewards, the Diamond Pass also has the following perks:

The name appears in golden letters.

Premium Clan Chest Gift.

Free challenge rejoins.

Price

In Clash Royale, the price of the seasonal pass is charged in the local currency and varies based on the buyers' geographical locations. Notably, players in the USA can purchase it for 11.99 USD.

The Pass can be purchased from the in-game store and the Supercell Store website. Purchasing it from the latter will grant you 600 Points for Supercell ID as a store reward.

