Clash Royale Summer update (2025): Game Mode Switcher, Trophy Road rework, and more

The Clash Royale Summer update arrived on June 30, 2025, introducing tweaks to cosmetics, UI, and other existing in-game features. Some balance changes have also been released. It's worth mentioning that these alterations were revealed a few days before the patch's arrival so that the developer could finalize the update based on the feedback received.

Read on to learn more about the Clash Royale Summer update.

Clash Royale Summer update (2025): Everything you need to know

Here is all the content in the Clash Royale Summer update:

Tab Redesign and Game Mode Switcher

The Battle button can now redirect you to Trophy Road and Challenges matches. The Game Mode Switcher feature has also been enhanced to have more options. These include:

Main Modes

Trophy Road

Merge Tactics

Temporary Modes

Special Seasons

Competitive Modes

Ranked

Seasonal Challenges

Global Tournaments

Classic Modes

Party 1v1

Party 2v2

Challenges (Classic, Draft & Grand)

Trophy Road Rework

The main Trophy Road has been extended to 10,000 trophies. The last arena, Arena 25, will unlock Seasonal Arenas.

The new arena distribution above 9,000 trophies will be:

9,000: Valkalla

9,500: Legendary Arena

10,000: Seasonal Arena 1

11,000: Seasonal Arena 2

12,000: Seasonal Arena 3

13,500: Seasonal Arena 4

15,000: Seasonal Arena 5

You can now climb up to 15,000 trophies every season. This will unlock bonus rewards, badges, and the Ranked Ticket. When the season ends, there will be a partial reset of trophies into the 10-12K trophy range.

Ranked Mode rework

Path of Legends has been renamed as Ranked Mode. This rebranding entails some changes, such as the requirement to purchase tickets to play the mode.

Shorter Road

The Challenger 1-3 have been removed, making the step stage shorter than the Path of Legends. Master 1 has become the first league, and Ultimate Champion is now seventh.

The rewards available each season have also been decreased.

Masteries Nerf

With the Clash Royale Summer update, Gem Rewards for Masteries have been reduced.

Resource Changes

Giant Chest: Yields more Gold and a mix of Epic, Legendary, and Champion Cards; no Wild Cards.

Yields more Gold and a mix of Epic, Legendary, and Champion Cards; no Wild Cards. Magic Chest: Yields more Gold and cards; fewer Epics, Legendaries, and Champions.

Yields more Gold and cards; fewer Epics, Legendaries, and Champions. Lightning Chest: Yields more Gold and cards; no Wild Cards.

Yields more Gold and cards; no Wild Cards. Daily Bonus rewards: Yields only Gold now.

