The Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for July 2025, Season 73, have been released. For those unaware, the developer, Supercell, releases these tentative changes a few days before introducing a fresh season. Since we're on the brink of one, these changes have been revealed so that players' feedback can help the developer finalize the seasonal patch.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes set for the July 2025 season.

Also read: All Super Cards in Clash Royale

All Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Going by the latest Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes, the following cards could be nerfed:

Ice Spirit: The Freeze Duration of this card could be decreased by 8%, reducing it to 1.10 seconds from 1.20 seconds.

The Freeze Duration of this card could be decreased by 8%, reducing it to 1.10 seconds from 1.20 seconds. The Log: The Damage output of this card could be decreased by 9%, reducing it to 263 Hit Points from 289 Hit Points.

The Damage output of this card could be decreased by 9%, reducing it to 263 Hit Points from 289 Hit Points. Evolved Goblin Barrel: The Decoy Goblin Damage of this card could be decreased by 26%, reducing it to 89 Hit Points from 120 Hit Points.

The Decoy Goblin Damage of this card could be decreased by 26%, reducing it to 89 Hit Points from 120 Hit Points. Evolved Witch: The Heal per Skeleton of this card could be decreased by 13%, reducing it to 56 Hit Points from 64 Hit Points.

Ad

Also read: Best Clash Royale clan names in 2025

The following cards could be buffed. as per the latest Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes:

Giant Skeleton: The damage output of this card could be increased by 4%, boosting it to 276 Hit Points from 266 Hit Points.

The damage output of this card could be increased by 4%, boosting it to 276 Hit Points from 266 Hit Points. Ice Golem: The HP of this card could be increased by 12%, boosting it to 1,344 Hit Points from 1,198 Hit Points.

The HP of this card could be increased by 12%, boosting it to 1,344 Hit Points from 1,198 Hit Points. Mini Pekka: The HP of this card could be increased by 5%, boosting it to 1,433 Hit Points from 1,361 Hit Points.

Ad

Also read: Best Clash Royale anime names

According to the latest Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes, the following cards could be reworked:

Rascals: The Boy Damage of this card could be increased, and the Girl Damage could be decreased by 53% and 6%, respectively. After this, the Boy Damage will be 204 Hit Points from 133 Hit Points, while the Girl Damage will be 125 Hit Points from 133 Hit Points.

The Boy Damage of this card could be increased, and the Girl Damage could be decreased by 53% and 6%, respectively. After this, the Boy Damage will be 204 Hit Points from 133 Hit Points, while the Girl Damage will be 125 Hit Points from 133 Hit Points. Boss Bandit: The A1bility Count could be increased by 100%, making it two from one. Moreover, this card's Recharge HP Trigger could be removed, as well as Ability Cooldown could be increased to 5 seconds.

The A1bility Count could be increased by 100%, making it two from one. Moreover, this card's Recharge HP Trigger could be removed, as well as Ability Cooldown could be increased to 5 seconds. Monk: The HP of this card could be increased by 3%, making it 2,214 Hit Points from 2,150 Hit Points. Also, the card's Damage Reduction could be decreased by 13%, reducing it to 70% from 80%.

Ad

Also read: 5 best ways to get a free Clash Royale Pass Royale

Read more articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More