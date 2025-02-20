Cookie Run Kingdom Dress Up MyCookie event: Schedule, rewards, and how to participate

Devisisters recently announced the Cookie Run Kingdom Dress Up MyCookie event via an X post. To participate, players have to customize their MyCookie and upload its screenshots in the announcement post. All players who have unlocked MyCookie are allowed to participate, and 1000x Choco Chalks are up for grabs as rewards.

Here's the schedule and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Dress Up MyCookie event.

All you need to know about the Cookie Run Kingdom Dress Up MyCookie event

Customized MyCookie in CookieRun Kingdom (Image via Devisisters)

Details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Dress Up MyCookie event are as follows:

Schedule

The event arrived on February 20, 2025, and is currently underway. It will be active till February 23, 2025, GMT +9, giving players three days to participate. Winners of the event will be announced on February 25, 2025 (GMT +9)

Rewards

When the event ends, 10 players will be granted 1000x Choco Chalks as a reward.

How to participate

To participate in the CookieRun Kingdom Dress Up MyCookie event, take a screenshot of one of your cookies in an outfit and upload it in the comment section of the attached post.

The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Launch CookieRun and go to MyCookie by tapping on the Mirror icon on the home screen.

Launch CookieRun and go to MyCookie by tapping on the Mirror icon on the home screen. Step 2 : Equip the Cookie with one or more Deceptive Whispers or Sweet Lies Icings.

: Equip the Cookie with one or more Deceptive Whispers or Sweet Lies Icings. Step 3: Take a screenshot and upload it in the comment section of this X post. Participants also have to mention their server/kingdom name in the comment.

MyCookie in CookieRun Kingdom

In Cookie Run Kingdom, MyCookie is a customizable cookie, accessible after completing Stage 18 of World 3. It cannot be used in battles, promoted, or equipped with gear used for making cookies stronger.

Players can change the appearance of MyCookie anytime and equip it with various outfits. Once unlocked, this cookie is accessible by tapping on the mirror icon in the town square.

