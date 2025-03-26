Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2: How to play and rewards

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 26, 2025 19:47 IST
The second season of CRK Error Busters has arrived (Image via Devisisters)
The Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 has arrived, and it can be accessed from the title's Events tab. During battles, players are given a team of five units from a pre-selected pool of Seasonal Cookies. They can participate in the event to acquire in-game resources, like Wedding Cake Cookie's Soul Stone, Rainbow Cubes, and Magic Cookie Cutters.

This article explains how to play the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2.

Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2: All you need to know

The CRK Error Busters Season 2 was announced in the March 2025 update patch notes. Here are the details:

Duration

The Second Season of Error Busters arrived on March 26; it will run parallel to the Shroome Shenanigans event, expiring on April 11, 2025.

How to play the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2

Event tab for Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 (Image via Devsisters)
The Error Busters Season 2 can be accessed from the title's Event tab, under the "New Update" section. Afterward, press the Play Now button in the top-right corner and then press the Battle button.

Each battle costs 1 Error Buster Ticket; players can hold a maximum of eight tickets, refilled at a rate of one ticket every three hours.

In the event battle, players are given a team of four random Cookies, which are used to fight off waves of enemies. Occasionally, the player is given the option to swap cookies or select Bug Fix Effects, which are buffs that stay active for the remainder of the round.

During event battles, Protocol Effects and Augments are also in play:

  • Protocol Effects: These are permanent buffs that the Cookies receive while participating in the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 battles. Players can upgrade them using Data Fragments
  • Augments: These are equipment that can be unlocked when a Protocol has reached Level 30. Players can also pair Augments to receive set bonuses.

At the end of the round, players are granted Golden Beetle Coins and Data Fragments as rewards.

Rewards

In the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 event, players are given rewards for completing missions. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Missions and rewards in the CRK Error Busters 2 (Image via Devsisters)
Moreover, there is an event shop where players can exchange Golden Beetle Coins to acquire in-game resources. The stock is as follows:

ItemCost (Golden Beetle Coins)Stock
4x Wedding Cake Cookie's Soul Stone8005
200x Rainbow Cube4205
250x Data Fragments1006
2x Bug Fix Effect Reset40025
2x Soul Essence1005
24x EXP Star Jelly Lv.520050
1x Special Cookie Cutter7010
2x Aurora Pillar14025
2x Aurora Compass14025
10x Topping Pieces8025
1x Sacred Vow Toppings4005
25x Radiant Beascuit Dough50010
1x Soul Essence18010
50x Beascuit Dough11015
75x Radiant Shard10010
24x Bites Lv.220050
1x Magic Cookie Cutter10010
2x Aurora Brick14025
100x Choco Chalk10010
2x 10-min Speed-up10025
Additionally, the event shop will only be available till April 11, 2025, so players are advised to spend their Golden Beetle Coins before that.

