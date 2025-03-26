Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2: How to play and rewards

The Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 has arrived, and it can be accessed from the title's Events tab. During battles, players are given a team of five units from a pre-selected pool of Seasonal Cookies. They can participate in the event to acquire in-game resources, like Wedding Cake Cookie's Soul Stone, Rainbow Cubes, and Magic Cookie Cutters.

Ad

This article explains how to play the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2.

Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2: All you need to know

The CRK Error Busters Season 2 was announced in the March 2025 update patch notes. Here are the details:

Duration

The Second Season of Error Busters arrived on March 26; it will run parallel to the Shroome Shenanigans event, expiring on April 11, 2025.

Ad

Trending

How to play the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2

Event tab for Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 (Image via Devsisters)

The Error Busters Season 2 can be accessed from the title's Event tab, under the "New Update" section. Afterward, press the Play Now button in the top-right corner and then press the Battle button.

Ad

Each battle costs 1 Error Buster Ticket; players can hold a maximum of eight tickets, refilled at a rate of one ticket every three hours.

In the event battle, players are given a team of four random Cookies, which are used to fight off waves of enemies. Occasionally, the player is given the option to swap cookies or select Bug Fix Effects, which are buffs that stay active for the remainder of the round.

Ad

During event battles, Protocol Effects and Augments are also in play:

Protocol Effects: These are permanent buffs that the Cookies receive while participating in the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 battles. Players can upgrade them using Data Fragments

These are permanent buffs that the Cookies receive while participating in the battles. Players can upgrade them using Data Fragments Augments: These are equipment that can be unlocked when a Protocol has reached Level 30. Players can also pair Augments to receive set bonuses.

At the end of the round, players are granted Golden Beetle Coins and Data Fragments as rewards.

Ad

Also read: Cookie Run Kingdom Wedding Cake Cookie

Rewards

In the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 event, players are given rewards for completing missions. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Missions and rewards in the CRK Error Busters 2 (Image via Devsisters)

Moreover, there is an event shop where players can exchange Golden Beetle Coins to acquire in-game resources. The stock is as follows:

Ad

Item Cost (Golden Beetle Coins) Stock 4x Wedding Cake Cookie's Soul Stone 800 5 200x Rainbow Cube 420 5 250x Data Fragments 100 6 2x Bug Fix Effect Reset 400 25 2x Soul Essence 100 5 24x EXP Star Jelly Lv.5 200 50 1x Special Cookie Cutter 70 10 2x Aurora Pillar 140 25 2x Aurora Compass 140 25 10x Topping Pieces 80 25 1x Sacred Vow Toppings 400 5 25x Radiant Beascuit Dough 500 10 1x Soul Essence 180 10 50x Beascuit Dough 110 15 75x Radiant Shard 100 10 24x Bites Lv.2 200 50 1x Magic Cookie Cutter 100 10 2x Aurora Brick 140 25 100x Choco Chalk 100 10 2x 10-min Speed-up 100 25

Ad

Additionally, the event shop will only be available till April 11, 2025, so players are advised to spend their Golden Beetle Coins before that.

Check out our other articles on CRK:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback