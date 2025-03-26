Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2: How to play and rewards

The Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 has arrived, and it can be accessed from the title's Events tab. During battles, players are given a team of five units from a pre-selected pool of Seasonal Cookies. They can participate in the event to acquire in-game resources, like Wedding Cake Cookie's Soul Stone, Rainbow Cubes, and Magic Cookie Cutters.
This article explains how to play the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2.
Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2: All you need to know
The CRK Error Busters Season 2 was announced in the March 2025 update patch notes. Here are the details:
Duration
The Second Season of Error Busters arrived on March 26; it will run parallel to the Shroome Shenanigans event, expiring on April 11, 2025.
How to play the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2
The Error Busters Season 2 can be accessed from the title's Event tab, under the "New Update" section. Afterward, press the Play Now button in the top-right corner and then press the Battle button.
Each battle costs 1 Error Buster Ticket; players can hold a maximum of eight tickets, refilled at a rate of one ticket every three hours.
In the event battle, players are given a team of four random Cookies, which are used to fight off waves of enemies. Occasionally, the player is given the option to swap cookies or select Bug Fix Effects, which are buffs that stay active for the remainder of the round.
During event battles, Protocol Effects and Augments are also in play:
- Protocol Effects: These are permanent buffs that the Cookies receive while participating in the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 battles. Players can upgrade them using Data Fragments
- Augments: These are equipment that can be unlocked when a Protocol has reached Level 30. Players can also pair Augments to receive set bonuses.
At the end of the round, players are granted Golden Beetle Coins and Data Fragments as rewards.
Rewards
In the Cookie Run Kingdom Error Busters Season 2 event, players are given rewards for completing missions. The tasks and rewards are as follows:
Moreover, there is an event shop where players can exchange Golden Beetle Coins to acquire in-game resources. The stock is as follows:
Additionally, the event shop will only be available till April 11, 2025, so players are advised to spend their Golden Beetle Coins before that.
